Connex Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Connex Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Connex Foundation Mid-Year Fundraising Event - Louisville | September 22 | 9:00 pm - Midnight EDT

140 N Fourth St

Louisville, KY 40202, USA

General Admission Ticket
$165

Registration allows each participant access to the Connex Foundation fundraising event.


Registration fees are non-refundable. In the event of a registrant's cancellation, monies paid will be treated as a donation.

Multi-Site Facility Manager Fund
$165

Help bring Multi-Site Facility Managers to our event. 


We believe that the Facility Management community is the strongest when the people who operate and lead it are in the room together. 


This fund is designed to remove financial barriers for our hardworking Multi-Site Facility Managers,  allowing them to attend our Fundraising Evening at no cost while experiencing an event built around community, creativity, and connection. 


By sponsoring a ticket, you're investing in the relationships, in the conversation, and the shared experiences that help strengthen our industry and celebrate the leaders who keep our facility-  and our communities running-  every day. 


Sponsorship recognition: As a thank you, your company logo will be included in a special post-event communication (email or LinkedIn) sent to the Multi-Site Facility Managers who benefited from this fund, recognizing the organizations that helped make their attendance possible. 

*If sponsorship exceeds demand, any remaining proceeds will be redirected to support the Connex Foundation's charitable initiatives and scholarship programs.

The Visionary Circle
$5,000

The Visionary Circle is designed to leverage the collective voice of the Fundraising Committee and the Connex Foundation ecosystem to highlight the brands that are investing in the future of our industry. While even details may continue to evolve, sponsors can expect meaningful opportunities to tell their story and demonstrate their commitment to the FM Community 


The sponsorships** will be limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to organizations committed to elevating our industry through this channel. 


As planning evolves, Visionary Circle sponsors will receive opportunities, including: 

  1. Inclusion within the committee's marketing campaign, with recognition across social media, highlighting your company and brand as a leader committed to supporting the Facility Management Community. 
  2. Premium logo placement throughout the event, including the entrance experience and curated venue branding designed to maximize visibility while complementing the overall attendee experience. 
  3. Recognition in the official post-event thank-you communication, with your company logo included in the attendee recap email celebrating the event's impact and the organizations that helped make it possible. 
  4. Storytelling Opportunities Through Our Marketing Campaign (Optional) 
    • If desired, Visionary Circle sponsors will have the opportunity to present a thoughtful social media concept, message video, reel, or creative post to the Committee Leadership and its Marketing Campaign task force that highlights why organizations invest in The Connex Foundation and what facilities means to your brand.
    • If approved, the Foundation will collaborate on one joint social media post, leveraging both organizations' audiences to increase visibility and amplify the message.
    • Content will be driven by the sponsor's marketing team while aligning with the committee's overall vision, tone, and storytelling strategy. 

This sponsorship isn't about advertising. 


It's about becoming part of the story. 


It’s about celebrating leadership and community impact! 


** Sponsorships do not include registration to the fundraising event – please register separately.



The Dreamers | Event Entertainment Fund
$500

For organizations that simply want to help create an unforgettable experience and brag about it to their friends and customers.


These contributions will directly fund entertainment and event enhancement, including, but not limited to: 

  • Live Music/DJ 
  • Local Artist 
  • Live Performances
  • Lighting and Decor 
  • Screens
  • Swag 
  • Speciality Experiences 
  • Creative Actions
  • Transportation 

No logo placements or promotional benefits at the event,  you will do this because you want your community to have a great experience. 


These sponsors will receive a creative acknowledgment on Social Media (LinkedIn) as the cool organizations that helped make our Mid-Year experiences possible.


This tier is designed for organizations that believe experiences matter and want to contribute to creating a memorable evening, while participating at a more accessible investment level.


** Sponsorships do not include registration to the fundraising event – please register separately.



Foundation Allies
$100

No logos, No Promotion, No Recognition 


Simply giving because it's the right thing to do. 

Every dollar from this tier goes directly to the Foundation's charitable initiatives and scholarships. 


100% Community!


100% Impact! 


** Sponsorships do not include registration to the fundraising event – please register separately.

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