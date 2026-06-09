2026 Connex Foundation Mid-Year Fundraising Event - Louisville | September 22 | 9:00 pm - Midnight EDT

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About this event
Registration allows each participant access to the Connex Foundation fundraising event.
Registration fees are non-refundable. In the event of a registrant's cancellation, monies paid will be treated as a donation.
Help bring Multi-Site Facility Managers to our event.
We believe that the Facility Management community is the strongest when the people who operate and lead it are in the room together.
This fund is designed to remove financial barriers for our hardworking Multi-Site Facility Managers, allowing them to attend our Fundraising Evening at no cost while experiencing an event built around community, creativity, and connection.
By sponsoring a ticket, you're investing in the relationships, in the conversation, and the shared experiences that help strengthen our industry and celebrate the leaders who keep our facility- and our communities running- every day.
Sponsorship recognition: As a thank you, your company logo will be included in a special post-event communication (email or LinkedIn) sent to the Multi-Site Facility Managers who benefited from this fund, recognizing the organizations that helped make their attendance possible.
*If sponsorship exceeds demand, any remaining proceeds will be redirected to support the Connex Foundation's charitable initiatives and scholarship programs.
The Visionary Circle is designed to leverage the collective voice of the Fundraising Committee and the Connex Foundation ecosystem to highlight the brands that are investing in the future of our industry. While even details may continue to evolve, sponsors can expect meaningful opportunities to tell their story and demonstrate their commitment to the FM Community
The sponsorships** will be limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to organizations committed to elevating our industry through this channel.
As planning evolves, Visionary Circle sponsors will receive opportunities, including:
This sponsorship isn't about advertising.
It's about becoming part of the story.
It’s about celebrating leadership and community impact!
** Sponsorships do not include registration to the fundraising event – please register separately.
For organizations that simply want to help create an unforgettable experience and brag about it to their friends and customers.
These contributions will directly fund entertainment and event enhancement, including, but not limited to:
No logo placements or promotional benefits at the event, you will do this because you want your community to have a great experience.
These sponsors will receive a creative acknowledgment on Social Media (LinkedIn) as the cool organizations that helped make our Mid-Year experiences possible.
This tier is designed for organizations that believe experiences matter and want to contribute to creating a memorable evening, while participating at a more accessible investment level.
** Sponsorships do not include registration to the fundraising event – please register separately.
No logos, No Promotion, No Recognition
Simply giving because it's the right thing to do.
Every dollar from this tier goes directly to the Foundation's charitable initiatives and scholarships.
100% Community!
100% Impact!
** Sponsorships do not include registration to the fundraising event – please register separately.
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