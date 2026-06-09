2026 Connex Foundation Mid-Year Fundraising Event - Louisville | September 22 | 9:00 pm - Midnight EDT

Help bring Multi-Site Facility Managers to our event.





We believe that the Facility Management community is the strongest when the people who operate and lead it are in the room together.





This fund is designed to remove financial barriers for our hardworking Multi-Site Facility Managers, allowing them to attend our Fundraising Evening at no cost while experiencing an event built around community, creativity, and connection.





By sponsoring a ticket, you're investing in the relationships, in the conversation, and the shared experiences that help strengthen our industry and celebrate the leaders who keep our facility- and our communities running- every day.





Sponsorship recognition: As a thank you, your company logo will be included in a special post-event communication (email or LinkedIn) sent to the Multi-Site Facility Managers who benefited from this fund, recognizing the organizations that helped make their attendance possible.

*If sponsorship exceeds demand, any remaining proceeds will be redirected to support the Connex Foundation's charitable initiatives and scholarship programs.