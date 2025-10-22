Jacksonville Area Friends of Family Learning

Hosted by

Jacksonville Area Friends of Family Learning

About this event

2026 Conscious Discipline Workshop at Illinois College

1101 W College Ave

Jacksonville, IL 62650

In-Person Participant PLUS LUNCH
$90

This ticket includes the LUNCH ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION on site during the lunch break (box lunch and drink provided). Purchase one ticket/participant. Tickets are transferable, but NON-REFUNDABLE.

In-Person Participant ONLY
$75

Purchase one ticket/participant. Tickets are transferable, but NON-REFUNDABLE.

Virtual Participant
$60

Purchase one ticket/participant. Participants may view the workshop on a shared screen. Tickets are transferable, but NON-REFUNDABLE.

Add a donation for Jacksonville Area Friends of Family Learning

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!