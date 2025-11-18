Continental Societies Inc North Jersey Shore Chapter

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Continental Societies Inc North Jersey Shore Chapter

About this event

Add a donation for Continental Societies Inc North Jersey Shore Chapter

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2026 Continentals Gospel Breakfast

700 Hope Rd

Eatontown, NJ 07724, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Full Screen Ad (horizontal)
$50

Full-Screen: 1920 x 1080 px


PLEASE NOTE

Accepted file types: JPG, PNG, or PDF

*Ads will be displayed as submitted. Please provide final, correctly sized, high-resolution files that require no edits.

Half Screen Ad (horizontal or vertical0
$30

Half-Screen: 1080 x 1080 px (square) or 1080 x 1350 px


PLEASE NOTE

Accepted file types: JPG, PNG, or PDF

*Ads will be displayed as submitted. Please provide final, correctly sized, high-resolution files that require no edits.

Business Card Ad
$20

Business Card: 1050 x 600 px

PLEASE NOTE

Accepted file types: JPG, PNG, or PDF

*Ads will be displayed as submitted. Please provide final, correctly sized, high-resolution files that require no edits.

Vendor Village
$75

Your vendor package includes:


One 6-ft table with linen

Recognition in the event program

Access to our guests throughout the event

Permission to sell goods or promote services


Vendor space is limited, each granted category exclusivity, and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

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