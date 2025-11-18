2026 Continentals Gospel Breakfast

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About this event
$
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Full-Screen: 1920 x 1080 px
PLEASE NOTE
Accepted file types: JPG, PNG, or PDF
*Ads will be displayed as submitted. Please provide final, correctly sized, high-resolution files that require no edits.
Half-Screen: 1080 x 1080 px (square) or 1080 x 1350 px
PLEASE NOTE
Accepted file types: JPG, PNG, or PDF
*Ads will be displayed as submitted. Please provide final, correctly sized, high-resolution files that require no edits.
Business Card: 1050 x 600 px
PLEASE NOTE
Accepted file types: JPG, PNG, or PDF
*Ads will be displayed as submitted. Please provide final, correctly sized, high-resolution files that require no edits.
Your vendor package includes:
One 6-ft table with linen
Recognition in the event program
Access to our guests throughout the event
Permission to sell goods or promote services
Vendor space is limited, each granted category exclusivity, and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
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