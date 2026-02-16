2026 Convention

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About this event
Registration for Convention $55 - non-refundable. On time registration is 4/3/26. After 4/3/26, registration includes the $10 late fee. ALL meals have a separate selection below. NO meals are included in the registration fee.
Purchase all five meals for Convention in one discounted group - Alice Kyle Banquet, Saturday Breakfast, Saturday Lunch, Marjorie Branch Banquet and Sunday Brunch. Refunds for the meals must be made no later than April 10.
All 5 meals purchased separately total $222
2026 1907 Society Membership
Marjorie Branch Banquet $57
Roast Beet Salad, Grilled Pork Chop, Smashed Sweet Potatoes, Apple Butter Demi, Tropical Layer Cake, Coffee, Herbal Teas & Iced Tea
Saturday Plated Breakfast - $30 served during the Affiliates Award session
Seasonal & Tropical Fruit Cup, Twin Garden Veggie Frittatas, with a pesto & bistro drizzle, garnished with vine tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Southern Potatoes with Caramelized Onions, Mini Croissants served with Seasonal Jam & Apple Butter, Orange Juice and Milk, Coffee, Decaf Coffee & Tea
Saturday Lunch Buffet - $45
Soup, Salad & Potato Buffet, Chef’s Soup Du Jour, Fresh Baked Rolls & Crackers, Salad Bar, Grilled Chicken, Baked Idaho Potato, Baked Sweet Potatoes, Assorted Mini Cheesecakes, Berry Fusion Tart, Coffee, Herbal Teas & Iced Tea
This meal registration is for our past state presidents ONLY, who are a guest of the Alice Kyle Banquet.
Alice Kyle Banquet $57
Fresh Market Salad, Pan Seared French Cut Chicken with shallot mustard Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus & Baby Carrots, Coffee, Herbal Teas & Iced Tea, Strawberry Shortcake (Dessert will be served at the Installation Reception)
Sunday Brunch Buffet $33
Vegetable & Cheese Muffin Frittata, French Toast with Fresh Berries, Powdered Sugar & Warm Maple Syrup, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Logan’s Chicken Sausage, Southern Potatoes with Caramelized Onions, Freshly Baked Warm Muffins, Mini Croissants, and Cinnamon Buns, Served with Seasonal Jam, and Apple Butter, Seasonal Fruit Charcuterie served with Cut Fruit, Dried Fruit, Honey, Plain Greek Yogurt, Toasted Coconut, Almonds and Granola, Orange, Apple & Cranberry Juices, Milk, 2% Milk, Almond Milk, Coffee, Decaf Coffee & Tea
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