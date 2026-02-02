2026 Convention Ads

About this event
Full Page Back Cover:
Full Page: 8.5 in. x 11 in.
w/ Bleed: 9 in. x 11.5 in.
Bleed Size: 1/4 in.
Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in.
Resolution: 300 dpi
Full Page Inside Front Cover:
Full Bleed
Full Page: 8.5 in. x 11 in.
w/ Bleed: 9 in. x 11.5 in.
Bleed Size: 1/4 in.
Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in. Resolution: 300 dpi
Full Page Inside Back Cover:
Full Bleed
Full Page: 8.5 in. x 11 in.
w/ Bleed: 9 in. x 11.5 in.
Bleed Size: 1/4 in.
Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in. Resolution: 300 dpi
Full Page Full Bleed:
With Bleed: 9 x 11.5 in.
No Bleed: 8.5 x 11 in.
Bleed Size: 1/4 in.
Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in. Resolution: 300 dpi
Half Page Vertical Full Bleed:
With Bleed: 4.4 x 11.5 in.
No Bleed: 3.9 x 10.5 in.
Bleed Size: 1/4 in.
Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in. Resolution: 300 dpi
Half Page Horizontal Full Bleed:
With Bleed: 9 x 5.65 in.
No Bleed: 8 x 4.9 in.
Bleed Size: 1/4 in.
Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in. Resolution: 300 dpi
Qrtr. Page:
No Bleed: 3.9 x 5.15 in.
Resolution: 300 dpi
Business Card:
No Bleed: 3.9 x 2 in.
Resolution: 300 dpi
If you require your ad to be desingned, please select this option and the quantity of ads you need designed. Send your artwork to: [email protected]
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