Department of Texas Marine Corps League

Hosted by

Department of Texas Marine Corps League

About this event

2026 Convention Ads

Dress Blue Alpha item
Dress Blue Alpha
$175

Full Page Back Cover:
Full Page: 8.5 in. x 11 in.

w/ Bleed: 9 in. x 11.5 in.

Bleed Size: 1/4 in.

Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in.

Resolution: 300 dpi

Dress Blue Bravo - Inside Front Cover item
Dress Blue Bravo - Inside Front Cover
$150

Full Page Inside Front Cover:

Full Bleed

Full Page: 8.5 in. x 11 in.

w/ Bleed: 9 in. x 11.5 in.

Bleed Size: 1/4 in.

Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in. Resolution: 300 dpi

Dress Blue Bravo - Inside Back Cover item
Dress Blue Bravo - Inside Back Cover
$150

Full Page Inside Back Cover:

Full Bleed

Full Page: 8.5 in. x 11 in.

w/ Bleed: 9 in. x 11.5 in.

Bleed Size: 1/4 in.

Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in. Resolution: 300 dpi

Dress Blue Charlie item
Dress Blue Charlie
$125

Full Page Full Bleed:

With Bleed: 9 x 11.5 in.

No Bleed: 8.5 x 11 in.

Bleed Size: 1/4 in.

Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in. Resolution: 300 dpi

Service Alpha item
Service Alpha
$75

Half Page Vertical Full Bleed:

With Bleed: 4.4 x 11.5 in.

No Bleed: 3.9 x 10.5 in.

Bleed Size: 1/4 in.

Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in. Resolution: 300 dpi

Service Bravo item
Service Bravo
$75

Half Page Horizontal Full Bleed:

With Bleed: 9 x 5.65 in.

No Bleed: 8 x 4.9 in.

Bleed Size: 1/4 in.

Margin/Safe Zone: 1/4 in. Resolution: 300 dpi

Service Charlie item
Service Charlie
$50

Qrtr. Page:

No Bleed: 3.9 x 5.15 in.

Resolution: 300 dpi

Digital Cammo item
Digital Cammo
$25

Business Card:

No Bleed: 3.9 x 2 in.

Resolution: 300 dpi

Design Fee
$25

If you require your ad to be desingned, please select this option and the quantity of ads you need designed. Send your artwork to: [email protected]

Add a donation for Department of Texas Marine Corps League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!