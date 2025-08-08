2026 Cookie Classic Donation Swag

2026 Event BELLA Flowy Tank-Adult XLarge
$20

2026 Event BELLA Flowy Tank-Adult XL Large

NOT AVAIL for shipping prior to 1/17/2026

2026 Event BELLA Flowy Tank-Adult Large
$20

2026 Event BELLA Flowy Tank-Adult Large

NOT AVAIL for shipping prior to 1/17/2026

2026 Event BELLA Flowy Tank-Medium
$20

2026 Event BELLA Flowy Tank-Adult Medium

NOT AVAIL for shipping prior to 1/17/2026

2026 Event BELLA Flowy Tank-Adult Small
$20

2026 Event BELLA Flowy Tank-Adult Small

NOT AVAIL for shipping prior to 1/17/2026

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult XL
$15

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult XL-Back design is for sample look (it was 2025's design) and will be DIFFERENT design on maroon shirt

NOT AVAIL for shipping prior to 1/17/2026

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult LG
$15

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult LG-Back design is for sample look (it was 2025's design) and will be DIFFERENT design on maroon shirt

NOT AVAIL for shipping prior to 1/17/2026

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult MEDe
$15

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult Medium -Back design is for sample look (it was 2025's design) and will be DIFFERENT design on maroon shirt

NOT AVAIL for shipping prior to 1/17/2026

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult SM
$15

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult Small -Back design is for sample look (it was 2025's design) and will be DIFFERENT design on maroon shirt

NOT AVAIL for shipping prior to 1/17/2026

2024 10th Anniversary LONG Sleeve Tshirt-Adult XL
$5

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult 3XL-Back design is for sample look (it was 2025's design) and will be DIFFERENT design on maroon shirt

2024 10th Anniversary Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult Small
$3

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult 3XL-Back design is for sample look (it was 2025's design) and will be DIFFERENT design on maroon shirt

2024 10th Anniversary Short Sleeve Tshirt-Youth Large
$3

2024 10th Anniversary Short Sleeve Tshirt-Youth Large

2024 10th Anniversary Short Sleeve Tshirt-Youth Med
$3

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult 3XL-Back design is for sample look (it was 2025's design) and will be DIFFERENT design on maroon shirt

2024 10th Anniversary Short Sleeve Tshirt-Youth Small
$3

2024 10th Anniversary Short Sleeve Tshirt-Youth Small

2024 10th Anniversary Long Sleeve Tshirt-2XL
$5

2024 10th Anniversary Long Sleeve Tshirt-2XL

2024 10th Anniversary LONG Sleeve Tshirt-Adult Large
$5

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult 3XL-Back design is for sample look (it was 2025's design) and will be DIFFERENT design on maroon shirt

2024 10th Anniversary LONG Sleeve Tshirt-Adult Med
$5

2024 10th Anniversary LONG Sleeve Tshirt-Adult Med

2024 10th Anniversary LONG Sleeve Tshirt-Adult small
$5

2026 Event Short Sleeve Tshirt-Adult 3XL-Back design is for sample look (it was 2025's design) and will be DIFFERENT design on maroon shirt

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt--Adult XL
$3

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt--Adult XL

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt--Adult Med
$3

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt-Adult Med

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt--Adult Small
$3

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt--Adult Small

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt-Youth LARGE
$3

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt--Youth Large

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt- Youth Med
$3

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt--Youth Med

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt-Youth Small
$3

2023 Event Short Sleeve Shirt

Cookie Classic Pom-pom hat
$10

Pom-pom hat- svelty velvet inside and poof is removable

2024 10th Anniversary CROC Charms (2pc/package)
$1.50

2024 10th Anniversary CROC Charms (2pc/package)- These CAN Be used for sneakers or any shoe with a lace due to the clip feature on the back

DISCOUNTED-2023 Event Koozie Waist Clip Water Bottle Holder
$1.50

2023 Event Koozie Waist Clip Water Bottle Holder

2024 10th Anniversary Event race patch
$1

2024 10th Anniversary Event race patch

2022 Event Patch
$1

2022 Event Patch

2021 Event Patch
$1

2021 Event Patch

2020 Event Patch
$1

2020 Event Patch

2019 Event Patch
$1

2019 Event Patch

2018 Event Patch
$1

2018 Event Patch

2017 Event Patch
$1

2017 Event Patch

2016 Event Patch
$1

2016 Event Patch

2015 Event Patch
$1

2015 Event Patch

2025 Event Patch
$2

2025 Event Patch

NEW: 2025 Magnet for car or fridge
$3

Some people put these on their cars, some on their fridges, others to anything metal..

NEW:2025 Waterbottle sticker -2stickers included
$1

WATERBOTTLE NOT INCLUDED: Sticker is dishwasher safe.
price includes 2 stickers

IF JUST PURCHASING STICKERS and NEED shipping: see
D4-OPTION 4

NEW: 2025 Cookie Classic Socks M/L
$7

M/L: Fits sizes W6-8, M 4-6
Embrodiered white ankle socks
pre-shrunk atheltic sock

NEW: 2025 Cookie Classic Socks L/XL
$7

L/XL: Fits sizes W8 and up, M 6 and up
Embrodiered white ankle socks
Pre-shrunk Athletic Sock

D1-ship handle -Option 1
free

You will pick package at Girl Scout Council Shop 912 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322 during their normal business hours (www.gsccc.org -council shop) **You will be notified of the exact date package will be on site and will need to pick up within 5 business days

D2-ship handle-Option2
free

You will pick package at 813 Windsor Point, Chesapeake 23320 **You will be notified of the exact date package will be on site and will need to pick up within 5 business days

D3-ship handle -Option 3
$12

If you cannot pick up your items (D1 or D2): Processing transaction change that requires shipping
Packaging Fee: (mailed to you)- If you cannot pick up a ---This is a FLAT FEE --
***if you have questions, you may reach out to us at [email protected] -to get up to date shipping rates for your order --- OR for us to provide you with package weight and box/envelope measurements for you to send us a PRE-PAID shipping label

STICKER PURCHASES ONLY for Shipping
$1.25

STICKER PURCHASES:
1-7 stickers - select 1item
8-16 stickers select 2 times
16+ stickers select 3 items
**You will be contacted if the price of the shipping goes over the actual cost of shipping.

Bib Board race bib clips
$8

No holes or rips from using pins to hold your race bibs. Reusable and secure

Cookie Classic Straw Topper
$5

Secure your drink and keep the sraw clean with the use of this reusable and washable straqw topper

Cookie classic Neck Gaitor/Buff
$7

Keep your head or neck warm- or use as a headband or ponytail holder

