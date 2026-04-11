2026 Cool and Fancy Gala Presents Opa!

Hosted by
About this event
A symbol of generosity and community, the Olive Branch Sponsor helps plant the seeds of opportunity for local artists.
Benefits:
Drawing inspiration from the Aegean Sea, this level supports the arts as a vital connector—bringing creativity, culture, and meaningful moments to life.
Benefits:
Inspired by Mykonos' energy and artistry, this level fuels creative experiences and celebrates the arts as a gathering force.
Sample Benefits:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!