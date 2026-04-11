Up Your Arts

Hosted by

Up Your Arts

About this event

2026 Cool and Fancy Gala Presents Opa!

4136 Southport-Supply Rd SE

St James, NC 28461, USA

Supporter Admission
$125
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Olive Branch
$500

A symbol of generosity and community, the Olive Branch Sponsor helps plant the seeds of opportunity for local artists.

Benefits:

  • Two event tickets
  • 1/2 page ad in program
  • Name/Logo on cocktail hour signage
Aegean Sponsor
$750

Drawing inspiration from the Aegean Sea, this level supports the arts as a vital connector—bringing creativity, culture, and meaningful moments to life.

Benefits:

  • Four event tickets
  • 1/2 page ad in program
  • Name/Logo on Sponsor board signage
Mykonos Sponsor
$1,000

Inspired by Mykonos' energy and artistry, this level fuels creative experiences and celebrates the arts as a gathering force.

Sample Benefits:

  • Six event tickets
  • Half-page ad in program
  • Name/Logo on Sponsor board signage
  • Mykonos Sponsor Recognition from the stage
Add a donation for Up Your Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!