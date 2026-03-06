2026 Coolidge PTO Annual May Friendship Dinner

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About this event
Admission ticket includes passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations, and open bar. Join the fun!
Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.
All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!
Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.
All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!
Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.
All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!
Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.
All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!
Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.
All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!
Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.
All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!