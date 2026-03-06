Hosted by

Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

About this event

2026 Coolidge PTO Annual May Friendship Dinner

830 Franklin Lake Rd

Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417, USA

Admission — Coolidge Moms
$120

Admission ticket includes passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations, and open bar. Join the fun!

🙏 Platinum Sponsor
$750

Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.


All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!

🙏 Gold Sponsor
$500

Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.


All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!

🙏 Silver Sponsor
$250

Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.


All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!

🙏 Bronze Sponsor
$100

Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.


All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!

🙏 Additional Sponsors
Pay what you can

Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.


All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!

💙💛 Coolidge Cougars Family Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Sponsorships are a wonderful way for families, friends, and local businesses to contribute to our school community. These donations help fund enrichment programs, cultural assemblies, classroom resources, and hands-on learning experiences for our students.


All sponsors will be recognized at the event and in event communications. Thank you for supporting our students and school community!

Add a donation for Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

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