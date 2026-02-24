2026 Coolidge PTO Parents Night Out Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Use of a PTO Parking Spot starting March 2, 2026 for one full school year. Donated by Coolidge PTO.
Starting bid
One round of golf for Four including golf carts at The Golf Club at Mansion Ridge.
Starting bid
$300 of Dysport
3 CS Fit Pilates Classes
3 Equinox Passes
Face masks
Face roller
Scalp Massager
Starting bid
Envy Gift Card $200 and Full Set of Eyelash Extensions (Value $200)
Starting bid
NBA Finals Duffle Bag, Jalen Brunson Youth Jersey (size L), Silent Basketball, Bluetooth mini speaker, NBA umbrella, NBA coffee cup, Owala water bottle, WNBA beach towel, toiletry bag, outerwear accessories
Starting bid
Flourish Hair Salon Gift Card $175 and Suite 201 Gift Certificate for $50
Starting bid
Package includes Wyckoff gear, Sophie Sperber Real Estate Stanley Water Bottle, & Power Up Arena passes
Starting bid
Your child will ride to school in style and safety with a local police officer in a real patrol car. This once in a lifetime experience gives students a fun behind the scenes look at law enforcement while building positive connections with heroes who protect the community.
Starting bid
Winner gets to be Principal for the morning and work with Mr. Famularo. A date will be determined between Mr. Famularo and the winner. Donated by Mr. Famularo. Morning only!
Starting bid
Class of your choice gets one extra recess session in a day picked by Mr. Famularo.
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy having their lunch with Officer Rob! (during school hours)
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