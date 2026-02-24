Hosted by

Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Coolidge PTO Parents Night Out Silent Auction

Coolidge PTO Reserved Parking Spot item
Coolidge PTO Reserved Parking Spot
$400

Starting bid

Use of a PTO Parking Spot starting March 2, 2026 for one full school year. Donated by Coolidge PTO.

Golf Foursome item
Golf Foursome
$200

Starting bid

One round of golf for Four including golf carts at The Golf Club at Mansion Ridge.

Glow and Go item
Glow and Go
$200

Starting bid

$300 of Dysport

3 CS Fit Pilates Classes

3 Equinox Passes

Face masks

Face roller

Scalp Massager

Beauty and Boutique Bliss item
Beauty and Boutique Bliss
$200

Starting bid

Envy Gift Card $200 and Full Set of Eyelash Extensions (Value $200)

NBA Basket item
NBA Basket
$150

Starting bid

NBA Finals Duffle Bag, Jalen Brunson Youth Jersey (size L), Silent Basketball, Bluetooth mini speaker, NBA umbrella, NBA coffee cup, Owala water bottle, WNBA beach towel, toiletry bag, outerwear accessories

Glam Slam item
Glam Slam
$125

Starting bid

Flourish Hair Salon Gift Card $175 and Suite 201 Gift Certificate for $50

Level Up item
Level Up
$100

Starting bid

Package includes Wyckoff gear, Sophie Sperber Real Estate Stanley Water Bottle, & Power Up Arena passes

Police Ride to School item
Police Ride to School
$100

Starting bid

Your child will ride to school in style and safety with a local police officer in a real patrol car. This once in a lifetime experience gives students a fun behind the scenes look at law enforcement while building positive connections with heroes who protect the community.

Principal for a Morning item
Principal for a Morning
$100

Starting bid

Winner gets to be Principal for the morning and work with Mr. Famularo. A date will be determined between Mr. Famularo and the winner. Donated by Mr. Famularo. Morning only!

Extra Recess Period item
Extra Recess Period
$50

Starting bid

Class of your choice gets one extra recess session in a day picked by Mr. Famularo.

Lunch with Officer Rob! item
Lunch with Officer Rob!
$50

Starting bid

One lucky student will enjoy having their lunch with Officer Rob! (during school hours)

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