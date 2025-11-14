Parkinson Partners Of Northwestern Pennsylvania

Hosted by

Parkinson Partners Of Northwestern Pennsylvania

About this event

2026 Cooney Parkinson Awareness Walk Sponsorship

837 Bartlett Rd

Harborcreek, PA 16421, USA

Platnium Sponsor
$3,000

• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk • Your Name/Company will be prominently acknowledged as a platinum sponsor during Walk announcements before the start of the event • Prominent placement of your logo on our walk t-shirt • Display table at the walk. • Inclusion in all Media recognition, newsletter, website, Facebook page, and the 2026 Walk Banner displayed at the walk.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk • Your logo on our walk t-shirt • Display table at the walk. • Inclusion in all Media recognition, newsletter, website, Facebook page, and the 2026 Walk Banner displayed at the walk.

Silver Sponsor
$500

• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk • Your logo on our walk t-shirt • Display table at the walk. • Inclusion in our newsletter, website, and Facebook page

Bronze Sponsor
$250

• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk • Your name or logo on our walk t-shirt, depending on space constraints • Display table at the walk. • Mention on our Facebook page and in our newsletter

Gray Ribbon Sponsor
$100

• Your name on our walk t-shirt* • Mention in our newsletter

Add a donation for Parkinson Partners Of Northwestern Pennsylvania

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!