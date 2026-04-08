Pouring Foundations

Hosted by

Pouring Foundations

About this event

2026 Cornerstone Classic

2365 Old Chemstrand Rd

Cantonment, FL 32533, USA

Player Registration
$75

Single-player registration for tournament. The fee includes cart fees, one bucket of range balls, and lunch.

Friend of Pouring Foundations Sponsor
$250

** This is a sponsorship only and does NOT include player registration


Sponsorship includes:

Special mention during lunch

Special mention social media and website with your logo


Hole Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship includes:


Registration for two players in the tournament (cart fees, one bucket of range balls, and lunch included)

Signage with your logo at one hole

Special mention during lunch

Special mention social media and website with your logo



Club Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship includes:


Registration for two players in the tournament (cart fees, one bucket of range balls, and lunch included)

Signage with your logo at one hole

Special mention during lunch with a speaking opportunity

Special mention on social media and website with your logo

Title Sponsor
$5,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship includes:


Registration for four players in the tournament (cart fees, one bucket of range balls, and lunch included)

Exclusive naming rights, “ Presented by YOUR COMPANY”
Signage with your logo at one hole

Prominent placement of your logo on carts, banners, lunch tables, and event materials

Speaking opportunity during the award ceremony

Special mention social media and website with your logo

Complimentary gift and tournament memorabilia

Goodie Bag Sponsor
$500

Logo on goodie bags and special mention during player registration.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Your logo presented on lunch tables

Special recognition during lunch

Your logo on social media and website

Add a donation for Pouring Foundations

$

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