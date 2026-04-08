2026 Cornerstone Classic

About this event
Single-player registration for tournament. The fee includes cart fees, one bucket of range balls, and lunch.
** This is a sponsorship only and does NOT include player registration
Sponsorship includes:
Special mention during lunch
Special mention social media and website with your logo
Sponsorship includes:
Registration for two players in the tournament (cart fees, one bucket of range balls, and lunch included)
Signage with your logo at one hole
Special mention during lunch
Special mention social media and website with your logo
Sponsorship includes:
Registration for two players in the tournament (cart fees, one bucket of range balls, and lunch included)
Signage with your logo at one hole
Special mention during lunch with a speaking opportunity
Special mention on social media and website with your logo
10 left!
Sponsorship includes:
Registration for four players in the tournament (cart fees, one bucket of range balls, and lunch included)
Exclusive naming rights, “ Presented by YOUR COMPANY”
Signage with your logo at one hole
Prominent placement of your logo on carts, banners, lunch tables, and event materials
Speaking opportunity during the award ceremony
Special mention social media and website with your logo
Complimentary gift and tournament memorabilia
Logo on goodie bags and special mention during player registration.
Your logo presented on lunch tables
Special recognition during lunch
Your logo on social media and website
$
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