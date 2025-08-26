2026 Corporate and Event Sponsorship for Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade

Downtown

New Haven, CT

Emerald Sponsor
$15,000

Emerald Sponsor - Official Parade & Title Event Sponsor (Exclusive Level)

  • Marching Unit participation in 2026 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 15, 2026
  • An official sponsorship banner featuring your company logo will be used at the start of the parade behind the Grand Marshal, carried by your company representatives.
  • Your company logo will be prominently displayed on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street on Parade Day.
  • Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route.
  • Family-friendly VIP seating for your company employees and their families
  • Ten tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Full-page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all ball attendees
  • Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Sponsorship of a Parade Award
  • Opportunity to attend Parade Awards Banquet and present Parade Award to recipient
  • Two foursomes at the 2026 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Tee sign for your company displayed at the Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo on a corporate banner with other major sponsors at every parade event
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
  • Sponsorship of one of the following Title Events (excluding Shamrock Open and Parade Ball)
    • Samhain Whiskey & Cigars Night – Saturday, November 1, 2025
    • Fourth Annual Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade – Saturday, February 28, 2026
Crystal Sponsor
$10,000

Crystal Sponsor - Official Parade & Parade Awards Ceremony Sponsor (Exclusive Level)

  • Marching Unit participation in 2026 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 15, 2026
  • An official sponsorship banner featuring your company logo will be used to lead the escort marching division, carried by your company representatives
  • Your company logo will be displayed prominently on onsite banners above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street on Parade Day
  • Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route
  • Family-friendly VIP seating for your company employees and their families
  • Six tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Full-page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all ball attendees
  • Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Sponsorship of a Parade Award
  • Opportunity to attend Parade Awards Banquet and present Parade Award to recipient
  • Company banner at Parade Awards Ceremony
  • Company logo on Parade Awards flyers and letters
  • Foursome at the 2026 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament Tee sign for your company displayed at the Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
Claddagh Sponsor
$6,000

Claddagh Sponsor - Official Parade Sponsor (Non-Exclusive Level)

  • Marching Unit participation in 2026 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 15, 2026
  • An official sponsorship banner featuring your company logo will be used to lead an entire marching division, carried by your company representatives
  • Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street on Parade Day
  • Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route
  • Family-friendly VIP seating for your company employees and their families
  • Four tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Full-page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all ball attendees
  • Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Sponsorship of a Parade Award
  • Opportunity to attend Parade Awards Banquet and present Parade Award to recipient
  • Foursome at the 2026 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament Tee sign for your company displayed at the Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
Trinity Sponsor
$3,500

Trinity Sponsor - Official Division Sponsor (Non-Exclusive Level)

  • Marching Unit participation in 2026 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 15, 2026
  • An official sponsorship banner featuring your company logo will be used to lead an entire marching division, carried by your company representatives
  • Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street on Parade Day
  • Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route
  • Family-friendly VIP seating for your company employees and their families
  • Two tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • 2026 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament: twosome
  • Full-page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all ball attendees
  • Tee sign for your company displayed at the Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
Shamrock Sponsor
$1,500

Shamrock Sponsor - Non-Exclusive Level

  • Your company logo will be prominently displayed on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street
  • Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route
  • Family-friendly VIP seating for your company employees and their families
  • Two tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Full-page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all ball attendees
  • Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Tee sign for your company displayed at the 2026 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
Harp Sponsor
$500

Harp Sponsor - Non-Exclusive Level

  • Full-page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all ball attendees
  • Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Your company logo will be prominently displayed on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand
  • Family-friendly VIP seating for your company employees and their families
  • Your company logo will be prominently displayed on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
Parade Ball - Official Signature Event Sponsor
$5,000

Parade Ball - Official Signature Event Sponsor

  • Ten tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Your company logo included in promotional materials for ball
  • Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint Presentation displayed at the ball
  • Opportunity to present Parade Ball Award to recipient with photo opportunities
  • Inside cover/full-page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all attendees
  • Four tickets for family-friendly VIP seating on parade day for your company employees and their families
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street on Parade Day
  • Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route
Parade Ball - Photo Booth Sponsor
$3,000

Parade Ball - Photo Booth Sponsor

  • Four tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Your company name or company logo branded on all photo booth materials, including printed and digital pictures
  • Your company name or company logo included in a PowerPoint Presentation displayed at the ball
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with Parade Ball
  • Four tickets for family-friendly VIP seating on parade day for your company employees and their families
Parade Ball - Band Sponsor
$1,500

Parade Ball - Band Sponsor

  • Two tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Your company name or company logo prominently displayed at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Ball Your company name or company logo included in a PowerPoint Presentation displayed at the ball
  • Your company name or company logo included in a full- page ad highlighting the band sponsorship
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with Parade Ball
  • Four tickets for family-friendly VIP seating on parade day for your company employees and their families
Parade Ball - Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$500

Parade Ball - Cocktail Hour Sponsor


  • Your company name or company logo prominently displayed at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Ball
  • Your company name or company logo included in a PowerPoint Presentation displayed at the ball
  • Your company name or company logo included in a full- page ad highlighting the cocktail hour sponsorship
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with Parade Ball
  • Two tickets for family-friendly VIP seating on parade day for your company employees and their families
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament Official Signature Event
$3,000

Shamrock Open Golf Tournament -
Official Signature Event Sponsor

  • Foursome in the 2026 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament on a Monday in June 2026
  • Your company logo on cart signage
  • Your company logo/company banner displayed at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo/company banner displayed at Shamrock Open Buffet Dinner
  • Tee sign with company logo at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Promotional materials for your company included in the welcome package
  • Full-page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all attendees Family-friendly VIP seating on parade day for your company employees and their families
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street on Parade Day
  • Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Lunch Sponsor

  • Your company logo/banner displayed at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament over lunch
  • Promotional materials for your company included in the welcome package
  • Tee sign with company logo at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Breakfast Sponsor
$900

Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Breakfast Sponsor

  • Your company logo/banner displayed at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament with breakfast
  • Tee sign with company logo at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with Shamrock Open Golf Tournament


Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Hole in One Sponsor
$300

Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Hole in One Sponsor (Exclusive)

  • Your company logo/banner displayed at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament at registration & “Hole in One” hole
  • Your company logo included in promotional material Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website
  • Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Tee Sponsor
$100

Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Tee Sign Sponsor

  • Tee sign with company logo at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company name listed on Shamrock Open Golf Tournament website under Tee Sign Sponsors
Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Official Title Sponsor
$2,000

Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Official Title Event Sponsor

  • Your company name associated with and displayed as “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” presented by your company
  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Company Logo on “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” tasting glass (sponsor level determines size, approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table / tent at event and or distribution of company promotion products/coupons/ flyers for event bag
  • “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo as presenting sponsor Registration flyer
  • “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” tickets for team representing company (5 tickets)
  • Your company name on a tee sign at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
  • Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Entertainment Sponsor

  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies) 
  • Your company name or company logo prominently displayed as Entertainment Sponsor at event
  • Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table or tent at event and or distribution of company promotion products, coupons, flyers for event bag
  • “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo on Registration flyer “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” tickets for team representing company (3 tickets)
  • Your company name on a tee sign at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Hors D’Oeuvres Sponsor
$750

Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Hors D’Oeuvres Sponsor

  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Your company name or company logo prominently displayed as Hors D’Oeuvres Sponsor at event
  • “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo on Registration flyer
  • “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” tickets for team representing company (2 tickets)
  • Your company name on a tee sign at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
  • Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Whiskey Sponsor
$500

Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Whiskey Sponsor

  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Your company name or company logo prominently displayed as a Whiskey Sponsor at event
  • “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo on Registration flyer
  • “Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night” ticket for team representing company (1 ticket)
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
  • Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Frosty Shamrocks Official Title Event Sponsor
$2,000

Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Official Title Event Sponsor

  • Your company name associated with and displayed as “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” presented by your company
  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Company Logo on “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table or tent at event and/or distribution of company promotion products, coupons, flyers for event bag
  • “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo as presenting sponsor Registration flyer
  • Company Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
  • “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” tickets for team representing company (5 tickets)
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
  • Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Gold Sponsor

  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Company Logo on “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Opportunities for onsite sponsor table / tent at event and/or distribution of company promotion products, coupons, flyers for event bag
  • “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo as presenting sponsor Registration flyer
  • “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” tickets for team representing company (3 tickets)
  • Company Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
  • Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Silver Sponsor
$500

Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Silver Sponsor

  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Company Logo on “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo as presenting sponsor Registration flyer “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” tickets for team representing company (2 tickets)
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
  • Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Orange Sponsor
$250

Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Orange Sponsor

  • Company Logo on “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” ticket for t eam representing company (1 ticket)
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Green Sponsor
$100

Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Green Sponsor

  • Your company name/name on the “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” Shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Your company name listed on event website under Green Sponsors
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Official Title Sponsor
$2,000

Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Official Title Event Sponsor

  • Your company name associated with and displayed as “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” presented by your company
  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Company Logo on “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” tasting glass (sponsor level determines size, approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table or tent at event and/or distribution of company promotion products, coupons, flyers for event bag
  • “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo as presenting sponsor Registration flyer
  • “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” entries for team representing company (5 tickets)
  • Your company name on a tee sign at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
  • Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Entertainment Sponsor (Copy)
$1,000

Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Entertainment Sponsor

  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Your company name or company logo prominently displayed as Entertainment Sponsor at event
  • Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table or tent at event and/or distribution of company promotion products, coupons, flyers for event bag
  • “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo on Registration flyer
  • “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” entries for team representing company (3 tickets)
  • Your company name on a tee sign at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
  • Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Hors D’Oeuvres Sponsor
$750

Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Hors D’Oeuvres Sponsor

  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Your company name or company logo prominently displayed as Hors D’Oeuvres Sponsor at event
  • “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo on Registration flyer
  • “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” entries for team representing company (2 tickets)
  • Your company name on a tee sign at Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
  • Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)


Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Wine Sponsor
$500

Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Wine Sponsor

  • Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” (sponsor level determines size; approval by Associated Irish Societies)
  • Your company name or company logo prominently displayed as a Wine Sponsor at event
  • “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” listed on stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration with company name and logo on Registration flyer
  • “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” entry for team representing company (1 ticket)
  • Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
