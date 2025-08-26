2026 Corporate and Event Sponsorship for Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade

Emerald Sponsor - Official Parade & Title Event Sponsor (Exclusive Level)
Crystal Sponsor - Official Parade & Parade Awards Ceremony Sponsor (Exclusive Level)
Claddagh Sponsor - Official Parade Sponsor (Non-Exclusive Level)
Trinity Sponsor - Official Division Sponsor (Non-Exclusive Level)
Shamrock Sponsor - Non-Exclusive Level
Harp Sponsor - Non-Exclusive Level
Parade Ball - Official Signature Event Sponsor
Parade Ball - Photo Booth Sponsor
Parade Ball - Band Sponsor
Parade Ball - Cocktail Hour Sponsor
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament -
Official Signature Event Sponsor
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Lunch Sponsor
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Breakfast Sponsor
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Hole in One Sponsor (Exclusive)
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Tee Sign Sponsor
Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Official Title Event Sponsor
Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Entertainment Sponsor
Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Hors D’Oeuvres Sponsor
Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night - Whiskey Sponsor
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Official Title Event Sponsor
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Gold Sponsor
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Silver Sponsor
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Orange Sponsor
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Green Sponsor
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Official Title Event Sponsor
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Entertainment Sponsor
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Hors D’Oeuvres Sponsor
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Wine Sponsor
