2026 Corporate and Event Sponsorship for Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade

Emerald Sponsor - Official Parade & Title Event Sponsor (Exclusive Level)

Marching Unit participation in 2026 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 15, 2026

An official sponsorship banner featuring your company logo will be used at the start of the parade behind the Grand Marshal, carried by your company representatives.

Your company logo will be prominently displayed on an onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street on Parade Day.

Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor flags that hang from the light poles along the Parade route.

Family-friendly VIP seating for your company employees and their families

Ten tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026

Full-page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all ball attendees

Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March 7, 2026

Sponsorship of a Parade Award

Opportunity to attend Parade Awards Banquet and present Parade Award to recipient

Two foursomes at the 2026 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament

Tee sign for your company displayed at the Shamrock Open Golf Tournament

Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a link to your company website

Your company logo on a corporate banner with other major sponsors at every parade event

Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages

Sponsorship of one of the following Title Events (excluding Shamrock Open and Parade Ball)