Round Rock Football Booster Club

Hosted by

Round Rock Football Booster Club

About this event

2026 Corporate Sponsors

DRAGON
$7,500

Includes:

Full Page Ad in Home Game Program

2 PA Announcements at Varsity Home Games

Website Recognition

Most Visible Signage at Varsity Home Games + Dragon Tunnel Banner

4 Reserved Home Game Tickets + Reserved Parking

3 Social Media Shoutouts

Booster Newsletter Business Spotlight

Photo Session With Players - Leadership Council

Dragon Tailgate Tent Option

Recognition on Livestream Broadcast

Logo on Dragon Tails T-shirt

Dragon Football Supporter Window Decal


Also includes sponsorship of all football events during 2026: Reverse Raffle, Golf Tournament, Team Banquet, Burgers & Brotherhood and Huddles & Heels.

MAROON
$5,000

Includes:

Half Page Ad in Home Game Program

1 PA Announcements at Varsity Home Games

Website Recognition

Stadium Banner Recognition at Home Games

2 Reserved Home Game Tickets

2 Social Media Shoutouts

Booster Newsletter Business Spotlight

Dragon Tailgate Tent Option

Recognition on Livestream Broadcast

Dragon Football Supporter Window Decal

WHITE
$2,500

Includes:

Quarter Page Ad in Home Game Program

1 PA Announcements at Varsity Home Games

Website Recognition

Stadium Banner Recognition at Home Games

1 Social Media Shoutout

Recognition on Livestream Broadcast

Dragon Football Supporter Window Decal

GRAY
$1,500

Includes:

Company Listing in Home Game Program

Website Recognition

Stadium Banner Recognition at Home Games

Dragon Football Supporter Window Decal

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