2026 Corporate Sponsors

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About this event
Includes:
Full Page Ad in Home Game Program
2 PA Announcements at Varsity Home Games
Website Recognition
Most Visible Signage at Varsity Home Games + Dragon Tunnel Banner
4 Reserved Home Game Tickets + Reserved Parking
3 Social Media Shoutouts
Booster Newsletter Business Spotlight
Photo Session With Players - Leadership Council
Dragon Tailgate Tent Option
Recognition on Livestream Broadcast
Logo on Dragon Tails T-shirt
Dragon Football Supporter Window Decal
Also includes sponsorship of all football events during 2026: Reverse Raffle, Golf Tournament, Team Banquet, Burgers & Brotherhood and Huddles & Heels.
Includes:
Half Page Ad in Home Game Program
1 PA Announcements at Varsity Home Games
Website Recognition
Stadium Banner Recognition at Home Games
2 Reserved Home Game Tickets
2 Social Media Shoutouts
Booster Newsletter Business Spotlight
Dragon Tailgate Tent Option
Recognition on Livestream Broadcast
Dragon Football Supporter Window Decal
Includes:
Quarter Page Ad in Home Game Program
1 PA Announcements at Varsity Home Games
Website Recognition
Stadium Banner Recognition at Home Games
1 Social Media Shoutout
Recognition on Livestream Broadcast
Dragon Football Supporter Window Decal
Includes:
Company Listing in Home Game Program
Website Recognition
Stadium Banner Recognition at Home Games
Dragon Football Supporter Window Decal
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