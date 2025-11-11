Stronger Than Cancer 2026 Corporate Sponsorship

395 Big Bay Road

Queensbury, NY 12804, USA

Title Sponsor
$1,000

4 VIP  Tickets to Event

Social Media Recognition and Logo Promotion

Preferred Logo Placement on Event Communications and Giveaways

Preferred Logo Placement at Event of Your Choice

ADVOCATE
$500

Two VIP Tickets to Event

Logo Social Media Recognition

Logo Placement on Event Communications and Giveaways (large)

Logo Placement at One Excursion of Your Choice

PARTNER
$250

Social Media Recognition

Logo Placement on Event Communications and Giveaways (medium)

SUPPORTER
$100

Social Media Recognition

Print Recognition on Event Handout

 

Add a donation for Joy Us Foundation Inc

$

