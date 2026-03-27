2026 Cotillion Sponsorship Debutante Alana Jaden McNeily

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Personalized Ad Full Page
Upload a PDF or Word Ad including any photos (jpg, png) to [email protected] by July 26, 2026 at 11:59PM
Personalized Ad Half Page
Upload a PDF or Word Ad including any photos (jpg, png) to [email protected] by July 26, 2026 at 11:59PM
Full name featured as "Gold Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/26/2026 11:59PM
Full name featured as "Silver Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/26/2026 11:59PM
Full name featured as "Pink Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/26/2026 11:59PM
Full name featured as "Green Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/26/2026 11:59PM
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