Alpha Omega Foundation

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Alpha Omega Foundation

About this event

2026 Cotillion Sponsorship Debutante Logan A. Greer

11500 Brookpark Rd

Cleveland, OH 44130, USA

Diamond - Full Page Ad item
Diamond - Full Page Ad
$1,000

Personalized Ad Full Page

Upload a PDF or Word Ad including any photos (jpg, png) to [email protected] by July 26, 2026 at 11:59PM

Pearl Half Page Ad item
Pearl Half Page Ad
$750

Personalized Ad Half Page

Upload a PDF or Word Ad including any photos (jpg, png) to [email protected] by July 26, 2026 at 11:59PM

Gold Level (Patron) item
Gold Level (Patron)
$500

Full name featured as "Gold Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/26/2026 11:59PM

Silver Level (Patron) item
Silver Level (Patron)
$250

Full name featured as "Silver Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/26/2026 11:59PM

Pink Level (Patron) item
Pink Level (Patron)
$100

Full name featured as "Pink Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/26/2026 11:59PM

Green Level (Patron) item
Green Level (Patron)
$50

Full name featured as "Green Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/26/2026 11:59PM

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