Alpha Omega Foundation

Hosted by

Alpha Omega Foundation

About this event

2026 Cotillion Sponsorship Debutante Sana Aidah Husain

11500 Brookpark Rd

Cleveland, OH 44130, USA

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$300

Personalized Ad Full Page - 8"x10"

Upload a PDF or Word Ad including any photos (jpg, png) to [email protected] by July 31, 2026 at 11:59PM

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$150

Personalized Ad Half Page - 8"x5"

Upload a PDF or Word Ad including any photos (jpg, png) to [email protected] by July 31, 2026 at 11:59PM

Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$75

Personalized Ad Quarter Page - 4"x5"

Upload a PDF or Word Ad including any photos (jpg, png) to [email protected] by July 31, 2026 at 11:59PM

Business Card Ad item
Business Card Ad
$50

Personalized Ad Business Card size - 3.5"x2"

Upload a PDF or Word Ad including any photos (jpg, png) to [email protected] by July 31, 2026 at 11:59PM

Platinum Level (Patron) item
Platinum Level (Patron)
$300

Full name featured as "Platinum Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/31/2026 11:59PM

Gold Level (Patron) item
Gold Level (Patron)
$150

Full name featured as "Gold Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/31/2026 11:59PM

Silver Level (Patron) item
Silver Level (Patron)
$75

Full name featured as "Silver Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/31/2026 11:59PM

Pink Level (Patron) item
Pink Level (Patron)
$50

Full name featured as "Pink Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/31/2026 11:59PM

Green Level (Patron) item
Green Level (Patron)
$25

Full name featured as "Green Sponsorship Level" in souvenir journal book. Donation Sale Date Close on 07/31/2026 11:59PM

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