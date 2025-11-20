Mother Lode Christian School

Hosted by

Mother Lode Christian School

About this event

2026 Cougar Shootout Sponsors

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Gold Sponsors will appear on all marketing materials,

banners and will be recognized as one of our VIP sponsors


Silver
$1,000

Silver sponsors will appear on all marketing materials

and banners


Host-A-Hole
$500

Host a hole sponsors will have the opportunity

to host a hole and oversee a game on each tee box and promote their business. Day of participation is

required. Sponsor will appear on the sponsor banner.


Hole Sponsor
$100

 Sponsor a hole and have an 8x11 sign posted at a tee box advertising your business.


Add a donation for Mother Lode Christian School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!