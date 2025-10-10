2026 Cowboy Prom Gala

The Diamond Sponsorship includes one dinner table (8 VIP tickets), a private reserved booth during the cocktail hour, a full-page ad in the event program, one dedicated email blast to the Making Strides Foundation subscriber list, the opportunity to display company materials at the event, event signage, and a special VIP gift. Sponsors will also enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, music and dancing, and access to the evening’s silent auction and raffles.





Each VIP ticket includes a wristband for open bar service during the cocktail hour.





All sponsorships are tax-deductible and non-refundable donations to the Making Strides Foundation in support of our mission to provide therapy and adaptive riding programs for children and young adults with disabilities.