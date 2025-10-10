2026 Cowboy Prom Gala

Hosted by
The Diamond Sponsorship includes one dinner table (8 VIP tickets), a private reserved booth during the cocktail hour, a full-page ad in the event program, one dedicated email blast to the Making Strides Foundation subscriber list, the opportunity to display company materials at the event, event signage, and a special VIP gift. Sponsors will also enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, music and dancing, and access to the evening’s silent auction and raffles.
Each VIP ticket includes a wristband for open bar service during the cocktail hour.
All sponsorships are tax-deductible and non-refundable donations to the Making Strides Foundation in support of our mission to provide therapy and adaptive riding programs for children and young adults with disabilities.
The Gold Sponsorship includes one dinner table (8 VIP tickets), a private reserved booth during the cocktail hour, a full-page ad in program, event signage and a special VIP gift. Sponsors will also enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, music and dancing, and access to the evening’s silent auction and raffles.
The Silver Sponsorship includes 4 VIP tickets, a 1/2 page ad in program, event signage and a special VIP gift. Sponsors will also enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, music and dancing, and access to the evening’s silent auction and raffles.
The Bronze Sponsorship includes 2 VIP tickets, a 1/4 page ad in program, event signage and a special VIP gift. Sponsors will also enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, music and dancing, and access to the evening’s silent auction and raffles.
Ticket will include hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, complimentary drink, music & dancing and access to the evening's silent auction and raffles. Must be 18+ to attend.
All tickets are tax-deductible and non-refundable donations to the Making Strides Foundation in support of our mission to provide therapy and adaptive riding programs for children and young adults with disabilities.
This purchase includes 8 General Admission tickets for those that prefer a full table at the event. All tickets will include hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, complimentary drink, music & dancing and silent auction/raffles. Must be 18+ to attend. All tickets are nonrefundable donations to the Making Strides Foundation.
