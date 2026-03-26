2026 Coxeter Classic Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Premium Sponsors will receive four tickets for golf and dinner as well as prominent signage at the golf course,on our website and in social media posts about the event after May 18th.
Beverage Cart Sponsors will be limited this year so that each will have one entire beverage cart on which their signs will be prominently displayed. Their signage will also be promoted on our website and in social media posts about the event after May 18th.
Gold Sponsors will have their signage on both the front-9 & the back-9 of the course, as well as at the dinner party, on the website and in social media posts after May 18th.
Individual Hole Sponsors will have signage displayed on a golf tee and be listed with a logo on our website.
Become a sponsor for the very popular Lake Rally on June 13th. Signage will be on display at the start and finish.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!