2026 Crab Feed

Offered by
Includes
-Soup
-Salad
-Pasta
-Hot Crab
Includes
-Soup
-Salad
-Pasta
-Hot Crab
seats up to 8 with Reserved Table
Includes
-Hot Warmers
-Crab tools
-Soup
-Salad
-Pasta
-Hot AYCE Crab
-A Dessert for 8
-A drink for 8
seats up to 8 with Reserved Table
Includes
-Hot Warmers
-Crab tools
-Soup
-Salad
-Pasta
-Hot AYCE Crab
-A Dessert for 8
-A drink for 8
Shareable for the table:
-A Tomahawk Steak or Salmon Flank
seats up to 8 with Reserved Table
Includes
-Hot Warmers
-Crab tools
-Soup
-Salad
-Pasta
-Hot AYCE Crab
-A Dessert for 8
-A drink for 8
-5 Raffle Tickets for 8
Share at the table:
-2 Tomahawk Steaks
-2 Salmon Flanks
Includes
-A steak with vegetables and potatoes
-Soup
-Salad
-Bread
-Pasta
Includes
-A salmon flank with vegetables and potatoes
-Soup
-Salad
-Bread
-Pasta
25 raffle tickets
Pepsi, 7up, tiki punch, orange, grape, diet, sparkling water
Banana Pudding
Nothin Bundtinis (lemon, chocolate chip, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry)
7 Flavor Pound Cake
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!