God Speed Track Club

2026 Crab Feed

2026 Crab Feed

Crab Feed AYCE Crab item
Crab Feed AYCE Crab
$80
Available until Mar 5

Includes

-Soup

-Salad

-Pasta

-Hot Crab

Crab Feed Late Registration item
Crab Feed Late Registration
$90
Available until Mar 7

Includes

-Soup

-Salad

-Pasta

-Hot Crab

Bronze VIP item
Bronze VIP
$1,000
Available until Mar 5

seats up to 8 with Reserved Table

Includes

-Hot Warmers

-Crab tools

-Soup

-Salad

-Pasta

-Hot AYCE Crab

-A Dessert for 8

-A drink for 8

Silver VIP item
Silver VIP
$1,200
Available until Mar 5

seats up to 8 with Reserved Table

Includes

-Hot Warmers

-Crab tools

-Soup

-Salad

-Pasta

-Hot AYCE Crab

-A Dessert for 8

-A drink for 8

Shareable for the table:

-A Tomahawk Steak or Salmon Flank

Gold VIP item
Gold VIP
$1,500
Available until Mar 5

seats up to 8 with Reserved Table

Includes

-Hot Warmers

-Crab tools

-Soup

-Salad

-Pasta

-Hot AYCE Crab

-A Dessert for 8

-A drink for 8

-5 Raffle Tickets for 8

Share at the table:

-2 Tomahawk Steaks

-2 Salmon Flanks

Tomahawk Steak item
Tomahawk Steak
$125
Available until Mar 5

Includes

-A steak with vegetables and potatoes

-Soup

-Salad

-Bread

-Pasta

Salmon Flank item
Salmon Flank
$80
Available until Mar 5

Includes

-A salmon flank with vegetables and potatoes

-Soup

-Salad

-Bread

-Pasta

Raffle sheet item
Raffle sheet
$20

25 raffle tickets

Water item
Water
$1
Soda item
Soda
$2

Pepsi, 7up, tiki punch, orange, grape, diet, sparkling water

Dessert item
Dessert
$5

Banana Pudding
Nothin Bundtinis (lemon, chocolate chip, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry)
7 Flavor Pound Cake

