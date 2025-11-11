2026 Crab Feed Fundraiser

Your ticket includes a crab, pasta, bread, and salad dinner served by WHS student athletes. There will be a DJ, cash bar with beer, wine, sodas, and water. In addition, you will have an opportunity to participate in a silent auction and purchase tickets for raffle baskets.
Note: After 12/31/2025, the price of the ticket will be $85.
Try your hand at winning one (or more!) of the amazing raffle baskets donated by our teams! 90% of proceeds raised go directly back to the team who donated! The more you buy, the better chance you have to win! Feel free to buy your tickets in multiples of 20!
Choose between a glass of beer or wine to enjoy with your meal and while you peruse the raffle baskets and silent auction.
Note: Sale is contingent on ID check when picking up adult beverage tickets.
Enjoy a refreshing sip of bottled water or a bubbly soda while you dine on your dinner or browse the raffles!
