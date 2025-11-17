2026 Create-A-Thon

Includes entry to the event and access to all general activities. Dress casually (and creatively if you wish). Enjoy a night of celebration and entertainment. To add interactive fun to your evening, register for one of the following challenges.
You and your chosen teammates have 30 minutes to write a poem using one of three prompts. Only one person needs to purchase a ticket per poem. Make us laugh, make us cry, or make us wonder. No matter what, we will celebrate your creative leap! Ensure that you have also selected a general admission ticket to enter the event. For a head start on the prompt, arrive at 6 pm!
Ever wanted to try one of those hilarious portrait painting challenges? Here's your chance to show how much you care based on your artistic skill! We will provide all the supplies, including canvas, paint, and paint brushes. Walk away with art you will cherish or laugh at forever. The crowd will vote for the winner! Ensure that you have also selected a general admission ticket to enter the event.
Get your own hunk of clay for a sculpture or wheel-throwing challenge with demonstration and support from a pro. The sky is the limit on your chosen design! Ensure that you have also selected a general admission ticket to enter the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!