Crestwood Band Boosters

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Crestwood Band Boosters

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2026 Crestwood Band Supplies

Dry Cleaning Fee (REQUIRED)
$30
Required for all members.
Food Fee (REQUIRED)
$75

Required for all members. This fee will cover the cost of food being provided by the Boosters for band camp, football games, and local competitions. *Additional food fee may be requested throughout the season for overnight trips and/or far distance competitions.

Marching Band Gloves
$10

Required for all members, except color guard and Percussion.

*Includes 2 pairs of gloves.

Drill Book (REQUIRED for all - EXCEPT PERCUSSION) item
Drill Book (REQUIRED for all - EXCEPT PERCUSSION)
$15
Required for all members except percussion.
Show T-shirt (REQUIRED)
Free
Required for all members. T-shirts are adult sizes.
Section T-shirt (REQUIRED) item
Section T-shirt (REQUIRED)
$20
Required for all members. T-shirts are adult sizes.
Leadership T-Shirt
$20
Required for Section Leaders, President, Vice President, and Secretary. T-shirts are adult sizes.
Red Parade Polo Shirt item
Red Parade Polo Shirt
$22
Required for all members. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase. Black dress pants to wear with the polo shirt tucked in will need to be purchased on your own.
Member Black Compression Shirt - SHORT SLEEVE item
Member Black Compression Shirt - SHORT SLEEVE
$25

Required for all instrument players to wear either short or long sleeve option. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase. Color guard will be required to purchase Long Sleeve.

Member Black Compression Shirt - LONG SLEEVE item
Member Black Compression Shirt - LONG SLEEVE
$27

Required for all color guard (optional for instrument players). *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.

Colorguard Only - Sweatshirt
$22

Required for all color guard only.

Colorguard Only - Bodysuit
$34

Required for all color guard only to wear under uniform. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.

Practice Flag (REQUIRED ALL Colorguard)
$20

Required for all color guard. *Everyone must purchase new flag

Personal Flag Bag (REQUIRED ALL Colorguard)
$40

Required for all color guard.

Pole, Weights, Ends (Colorguard Only)
$20

Required for new color guard. *If you already have items in good condition, no need to repurchase.

Black Duffel Bag item
Black Duffel Bag
$25
Required for all members. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Replacement Red Band Water Bottle (EXISTING MEMBERS ONLY)
$22
Required for all members. (New members should select "New Member Red Band Water Bottle" option) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
New Member Red Band Water Bottle (NEW MEMBERS ONLY)
Free
This is a gift for new members only. Existing members should select alternate option @ $22 ea.
Band Shoes (Dinkles) or Colorguard Shoes item
Band Shoes (Dinkles) or Colorguard Shoes
$35
Required for all members. Shoe sizing event will be held at school if needed. *If you already have shoes in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Music flip folder & lyre - See description for instrument item
Music flip folder & lyre - See description for instrument item
Music flip folder & lyre - See description for instrument item
Music flip folder & lyre - See description for instrument
$17

Required for all members, except color guard. (Flute/Saxophone/Trumpet/Horn/Baritone/Tuba/ Trombone Folder & Lyre) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.

Music flip folder & lyre - See description for instrument
$25

Required for all members, except color guard. (Clarinet Folder & Lyre) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.

Clarinet Lyre Only
$14

Not required for color guard. (Clarinet Lyre Only) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.

Blank Flip Folder Only (Clarinet/Sax Only)
$12
Not required for colorguard. (Clarinet/Sax Blank Folder Only) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Music Binder/Pages/Pencil
$10
Required for all members, except color guard. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
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