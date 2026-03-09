2026 Crestwood Band Supplies

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Required for all members. This fee will cover the cost of food being provided by the Boosters for band camp, football games, and local competitions. *Additional food fee may be requested throughout the season for overnight trips and/or far distance competitions.
Required for all members, except color guard and Percussion.
*Includes 2 pairs of gloves.
Required for all instrument players to wear either short or long sleeve option. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase. Color guard will be required to purchase Long Sleeve.
Required for all color guard (optional for instrument players). *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Required for all color guard only.
Required for all color guard only to wear under uniform. *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Required for all color guard. *Everyone must purchase new flag
Required for all color guard.
Required for new color guard. *If you already have items in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Required for all members, except color guard. (Flute/Saxophone/Trumpet/Horn/Baritone/Tuba/ Trombone Folder & Lyre) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Required for all members, except color guard. (Clarinet Folder & Lyre) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
Not required for color guard. (Clarinet Lyre Only) *If you already have one in good condition, no need to repurchase.
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