Crew Classic Inc dba CREW in the Community 501(c)3

Offered by

Crew Classic Inc dba CREW in the Community 501(c)3

2026 CREW Dallas Golf Classic

Standard Raffel Ticket item
Standard Raffel Ticket
$30

One Standard Raffle Ticket

Standard Raffle Ticket - qty 5 item
Standard Raffle Ticket - qty 5
$100

Five Standard Raffle Tickets

Special Raffle Ticket - qty 1 item
Special Raffle Ticket - qty 1
$50

One Special Raffle Ticket

Special Raffle Ticket - qty 3 item
Special Raffle Ticket - qty 3
$125

Three Special Raffle Tickets

Pink Ball - qty 1 item
Pink Ball - qty 1
$50

The Pink Ball allows one person to tee off from the ladies’ tee on every hole. The actual Pink Ball MUST be used; if it is lost, you are no longer able to use it. 

Mulligan Ball - qty 1 item
Mulligan Ball - qty 1
$25

Mulligan Rules

One player may take an additional shot from the same place if it is deemed that a better shot can be made. This extra shot can take place anywhere on the course – tees, fairways, greens. The player must play the Mulligan ball for the balance of the hole, regardless of the outcome of the stroke—only 8 Mulligans total per team.

Mulligans - qty 4 & Pink Ball - qty 1 item
Mulligans - qty 4 & Pink Ball - qty 1
$125

Mulligan Rules

One player may take an additional shot from the same place if it is deemed that a better shot can be made. This extra shot can take place anywhere on the course – tees, fairways, greens. The player must play the Mulligan ball for the balance of the hole, regardless of the outcome of the stroke—only 8 Mulligans total per team.

Pink Ball Replacement item
Pink Ball Replacement
$75

One pink ball to replace a lost pink ball.

Mah Jongg Blank Tile - qty 2 item
Mah Jongg Blank Tile - qty 2
$50

Two blank Mah Jongg Tiles

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