2026 CREW Dallas Golf Classic

One Standard Raffle Ticket
Five Standard Raffle Tickets
One Special Raffle Ticket
Three Special Raffle Tickets
The Pink Ball allows one person to tee off from the ladies’ tee on every hole. The actual Pink Ball MUST be used; if it is lost, you are no longer able to use it.
Mulligan Rules
One player may take an additional shot from the same place if it is deemed that a better shot can be made. This extra shot can take place anywhere on the course – tees, fairways, greens. The player must play the Mulligan ball for the balance of the hole, regardless of the outcome of the stroke—only 8 Mulligans total per team.
Mulligan Rules
One player may take an additional shot from the same place if it is deemed that a better shot can be made. This extra shot can take place anywhere on the course – tees, fairways, greens. The player must play the Mulligan ball for the balance of the hole, regardless of the outcome of the stroke—only 8 Mulligans total per team.
One pink ball to replace a lost pink ball.
Two blank Mah Jongg Tiles
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!