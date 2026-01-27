2026 Crime Stoppers of Michigan 9th Annual Charity Golf Outing

The golf cart sponsorship will include one team of four players, your company logo displayed on the 4' x 10' event banner, three 18" x 24" hole sponsorship signs placed on the course with your company logo/Information displayed on them, logo or business name placed on 108 playing cards, up to 130 golf carts will display a 11" x 17" sign with your company name or Logo displayed on them and placed on the front of each golf cart. With this sponsorship, you will also receive recognition during the event along with your business name and/or logo and your link on our www.1800speakup.org website. For additional recognition if you wish, you may also provide promotional items from your business in the Goodie Bags for the golfers. Please email your company logo to [email protected].