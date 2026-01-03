2026 Crimson Cheer Challenge Store

Offered by
Show your support for the Maple Grove Competition Cheer program! This crimson tee features the bold Crimson Cheer Challenge design on the front and a team-style graphic on the back celebrating the 25’–26’ CCC teams.
Perfect for athletes, families, and fans—wear it to practices, competitions, or anywhere you want to show your cheer pride. Proceeds help fund uniforms, competitions, and team needs.
Sizes:
Youth XS–L | Adult S–XXL
Thank you for supporting Maple Grove Competition Cheer! 🍁📣
These 14-inch (head to toe) soft plush teddy bears are the perfect good-luck gift for your cheerleader! Each bear is cuddly, high-quality, and comes with a cheer-inspired pom-pom, making them a fun keepsake to celebrate competition day.
⚠️ Limited Supply – Sell Out Fast!
1 Duck for $3.00
2 Ducks for $5.00
Chance to win 50/50 raffle.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!