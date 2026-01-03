2026 Crimson Cheer Challenge Store

Show your support for the Maple Grove Competition Cheer program! This crimson tee features the bold Crimson Cheer Challenge design on the front and a team-style graphic on the back celebrating the 25’–26’ CCC teams.





Perfect for athletes, families, and fans—wear it to practices, competitions, or anywhere you want to show your cheer pride. Proceeds help fund uniforms, competitions, and team needs.





Sizes:

Youth XS–L | Adult S–XXL

Thank you for supporting Maple Grove Competition Cheer! 🍁📣