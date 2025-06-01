2026 Crisafulli Friday Fun Fest

$10 per person, two years old and older. Babes in arms are free. Children MUST be accompanied by an adult at each activity. Crisafullli PTO use a free-to-us platform to sell tickets and collect donations. If you choose, you can support the platform by making a donation. OR you can select "OTHER" and add $0 to the fee. The PTO charges and collects NO fees from the platform.

$10 per person, two years old and older. Babes in arms are free. Children MUST be accompanied by an adult at each activity. Crisafullli PTO use a free-to-us platform to sell tickets and collect donations. If you choose, you can support the platform by making a donation. OR you can select "OTHER" and add $0 to the fee. The PTO charges and collects NO fees from the platform.

seeMoreDetailsMobile