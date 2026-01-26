American Association of critical care nurses

Hosted by

American Association of critical care nurses

About this event

2026 18th Annual Critical Care Symposium

119 W Main St First Floor

Missoula, MT 59802, USA

Members
$80

All day event for Bitterroot Chapter members-Lunch and continuing nursing education credits included

Non-Members
$95

All day event for Non-Members of the Bitterroot Chapter -Lunch and continuing nursing education credits included.

Want to be a member? Sign-up at event! Your registration will cover the cost of a 1-year membership.

Student
$25

Must show proof of student enrollment at event.

Vendor participation
$800

This ticket price reserved for medical vendors wishing to support the Bitterroot Chapter of the AACN at The 2026 Critical Care Symposium. Includes a locally catered lunch, contact time with critical care nurses and speakers attending symposium.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!