2026 Cross Roads Lima Fest Special Event Sponsorships

Petty Zoo - Friday item
Petty Zoo - Friday
$1,200
Custom Sponsorship Signage Provided at Event. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots). Plus a banner listing with your business logo.
Petty Zoo/Pony Rides - Saturday item
Petty Zoo/Pony Rides - Saturday
$1,200
Custom Sponsorship Signage Provided at Event. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots). Plus a banner listing with your business logo.
Petty Zoo - Sunday item
Petty Zoo - Sunday
$1,200
Custom Sponsorship Signage Provided at Event. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots). Plus a banner listing with your business logo.
CrossRoads Lima Fest Vendor Area - East item
CrossRoads Lima Fest Vendor Area - East
$1,000
Custom Signage in Vendor East Area. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots). Plus a banner listing with your business logo.
CrossRoads Lima Fest Vendor Area - West item
CrossRoads Lima Fest Vendor Area - West
$1,000
Custom Signage in Vendor West Area. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots). Plus a banner listing with your business logo.

