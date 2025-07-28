Offered by

2026 Crossroads Music Contributors

CrossRoads Lima Fest Music Tent - West item
CrossRoads Lima Fest Music Tent - West
$1,000

Custom Stage Signage in West Tent. Social Media Posts. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots).

CrossRoads Lima Fest Music Tent - East item
CrossRoads Lima Fest Music Tent - East
$1,000

Custom Stage Signage in East Tent. Social Media Posts. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots).

CrossRoads Lima Fest Tent Venue - Both Tents item
CrossRoads Lima Fest Tent Venue - Both Tents
$800

Custom Sponsorship Signage for Venue. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots).

CrossRoads Lima Fest Tent Venue - West Only Tent item
CrossRoads Lima Fest Tent Venue - West Only Tent
$600

Custom Sponsorship Signage Provided for Venue. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots).

CrossRoads Lima Fest Tent Venue - East Only Tent item
CrossRoads Lima Fest Tent Venue - East Only Tent
$600

Custom Sponsorship Signage Provided for Venue. Business name promoted on Festival flyers in Lima and the surrounding communities, Festival website and FREE vendor booth spot. (Limited Spots).

