St Peter the Apostle C.O.C.

Hosted by

St Peter the Apostle C.O.C.

About this event

👑 2026 "Crowned in Grace" HS Girls Convention 🎉 👧

4951 S Washington Ave

Titusville, FL 32780, USA

General admission based on 4 occupancy
$155

Convention price includes, stay, food, activities, meeting rooms, and Tshirts.
This price is based on a 4 girl occupancy. If you wish to have your daughter stay in a less occupancy room, the price would increase.

Islands of adventure
$105

This ticket includes the day use at IOA on Tuesday 7/21/2026. Once tickets purchased, it is nonrefundable.

PRIEST REGISTRATION ONLY
$100

This registration amount is only for our beloved priests, it includes room and meals only.

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