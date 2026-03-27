👑 2026 "Crowned in Grace" HS Girls Convention 🎉 👧

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About this event
Titusville, FL 32780, USA
Convention price includes, stay, food, activities, meeting rooms, and Tshirts.
This price is based on a 4 girl occupancy. If you wish to have your daughter stay in a less occupancy room, the price would increase.
This ticket includes the day use at IOA on Tuesday 7/21/2026. Once tickets purchased, it is nonrefundable.
This registration amount is only for our beloved priests, it includes room and meals only.
$
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