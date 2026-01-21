Hosted by

Urban Professionals of WNY, Inc

About this event

2026 Cruise for a Cause

275 Ganson St

Buffalo, NY 14203, USA

General Admission
$80

Set sail on the Grand Lady

Silver Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

An excellent entry point for organizations looking to support the cause while gaining visibility

·       Two (2) tickets to Cruise for a Cause

·       Name placement on website and social media

·       Champagne gift basket

Gold Sponsor
$500

A strong opportunity to elevate your presence and demonstrate deeper community commitment.

·       Four (4) tickets to Cruise for a Cause

·       Logo placement on event materials and signage

·       Website and Social Media recognition

·       Champagne gift basket

·       Recognition during event program

·       Access to VIP area

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Our premier sponsorship level, offering maximum visibility and direct engagement with attendees.

·       Ten (10) tickets to Cruise for a Cause

·       Premier Logo placement

·       Website, social media, and pre-event promotion features

·       Champagne gift basket

·       Opportunity to address guests during the event

·       Access to VIP area

·       Dedicated acknowledgement during scholarship presentation


Add a donation for Urban Professionals of WNY, Inc

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