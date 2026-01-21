2026 Cruise for a Cause

About this event
Set sail on the Grand Lady
An excellent entry point for organizations looking to support the cause while gaining visibility
· Two (2) tickets to Cruise for a Cause
· Name placement on website and social media
· Champagne gift basket
A strong opportunity to elevate your presence and demonstrate deeper community commitment.
· Four (4) tickets to Cruise for a Cause
· Logo placement on event materials and signage
· Website and Social Media recognition
· Champagne gift basket
· Recognition during event program
· Access to VIP area
Our premier sponsorship level, offering maximum visibility and direct engagement with attendees.
· Ten (10) tickets to Cruise for a Cause
· Premier Logo placement
· Website, social media, and pre-event promotion features
· Champagne gift basket
· Opportunity to address guests during the event
· Access to VIP area
· Dedicated acknowledgement during scholarship presentation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!