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Crystal Clear Recovery

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Crystal Clear Recovery

About this event

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2026 Crystal Ball Silent Auction

6 Night stay at Alma Resort in Puerto Vallarta item
6 Night stay at Alma Resort in Puerto Vallarta item
6 Night stay at Alma Resort in Puerto Vallarta item
6 Night stay at Alma Resort in Puerto Vallarta
$1,000

Starting bid

Escape to Puerto Vallarta!


Bid on a 6-night stay at Almar Resort Puerto Vallarta, an adults-only LGBT luxury beachfront resort in the heart of the Romantic Zone. This incredible package also includes access to Mantamar Beach Club and beach chairs and umbrella for 2 for 5 days — a $350 value. Enjoy ocean views, upscale accommodations, and one of Puerto Vallarta’s most vibrant beachfront experiences. Available dates: 5/1/26 - 9/30/26. Some restrictions and blackout dates apply. 

3-Day Bahamas Cruise on MSC Seaside item
3-Day Bahamas Cruise on MSC Seaside item
3-Day Bahamas Cruise on MSC Seaside item
3-Day Bahamas Cruise on MSC Seaside
$500

Starting bid

Discover a new era of cruising when you step aboard MSC Seaside. Seamlessly fusing indoor and outdoor areas, Seaside allows you to experience the ocean like never before. Miami-inspired design is sprinkled throughout the decks including the Miami Beach pool, South Beach pool, Miami Casino, and Biscayne Bay Restaurant and Café. Stroll along the boardwalk for an array of restaurants, bars, and relaxing spaces with waterfront views. 


🌊 Itinerary: Feb 12-15, 2027
Miami ➡️ Nassau ➡️ Ocean Cay ➡️ Miami


Imagine crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and a full weekend getaway in paradise ☀️

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!