2026 Crystal Ball Silent Auction

Discover a new era of cruising when you step aboard MSC Seaside. Seamlessly fusing indoor and outdoor areas, Seaside allows you to experience the ocean like never before. Miami-inspired design is sprinkled throughout the decks including the Miami Beach pool, South Beach pool, Miami Casino, and Biscayne Bay Restaurant and Café. Stroll along the boardwalk for an array of restaurants, bars, and relaxing spaces with waterfront views.





🌊 Itinerary: Feb 12-15, 2027

Miami ➡️ Nassau ➡️ Ocean Cay ➡️ Miami





Imagine crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and a full weekend getaway in paradise ☀️