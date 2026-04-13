Crystal Clear Recovery

Hosted by

Crystal Clear Recovery

About this event

2026 Crystal Clear Dallas Conference

1033 Young St

Dallas, TX 75202, USA

Early Bird Full Access
$95
Available until Jun 15

Includes access to all workshops, speaker session, and the banquet meal.

Early Bird Regular Workshops Only
$50

Includes access to all workshops and speaker sessions. Banquet not included.

$125 Full Access Scholarship Donation
$125

Your $125 donation provides a full access ticket for someone in recovery to attend our conference who may not otherwise be able to afford it. Every contribution helps remove financial barriers and brings the message of hope, healing, and community to more people. Thank you for being a part of the solution!

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