2026 Crystal Clear Dallas Conference

About this event
Includes access to all workshops, speaker session, and the banquet meal.
Includes access to all workshops and speaker sessions. Banquet not included.
Your $125 donation provides a full access ticket for someone in recovery to attend our conference who may not otherwise be able to afford it. Every contribution helps remove financial barriers and brings the message of hope, healing, and community to more people. Thank you for being a part of the solution!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!