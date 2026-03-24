2026 Crystal Frolics Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Crystal, MN 55422, USA
● 10 by 10 booth space at Welcome Park.
● Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media
● Name & Logo on event banner at Welcome Park.
● Logo and link on website
● Hang your own banner at Welcome Park.
● Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media
● Name & Logo on event banner at Welcome Park.
● Logo and link on website ● Hang your own banner at Welcome Park.
● Tagged as a sponsor on social media.
● Name on event banner at Welcome Park.
● Name on website.
● Tagged as a sponsor on a group post on social media.
● Name on event banner at Welcome Park.
● Name on website.
● Tagged as a sponsor on a group post on social media.
● Name on website
Help save the Crystal Frolics Fireworks! (If we do not raise enough money for a fireworks display, we will use your contribution to support other great events at the Frolics!) Thank you!
● Name on website
Help save the Crystal Frolics Fireworks! (If we do not raise enough money for a fireworks display, we will use your contribution to support other great events at the Frolics!) Thank you!
● Name on website
Help save the Crystal Frolics Fireworks! (If we do not raise enough money for a fireworks display, we will use your contribution to support other great events at the Frolics!) Thank you!
● Name on website
Help save the Crystal Frolics Fireworks! (If we do not raise enough money for a fireworks display, we will use your contribution to support other great events at the Frolics!) Thank you!
● Name on website
Help save the Crystal Frolics Fireworks! (If we do not raise enough money for a fireworks display, we will use your contribution to support other great events at the Frolics!) Thank you!
● Name on website
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