Crystal Frolics Inc.

Hosted by

Crystal Frolics Inc.

About this event

2026 Crystal Frolics Sponsorships

5625 46th Ave N

Crystal, MN 55422, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$500

● 10 by 10 booth space at Welcome Park.

● Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media

● Name & Logo on event banner at Welcome Park.

● Logo and link on website

● Hang your own banner at Welcome Park.

Gold Sponsor
$250

● Tagged as event co-sponsor on social media

● Name & Logo on event banner at Welcome Park.

● Logo and link on website ● Hang your own banner at Welcome Park.

Silver Sponsor
$150

● Tagged as a sponsor on social media.

● Name on event banner at Welcome Park.

● Name on website.



Bronze Sponsor
$125

● Tagged as a sponsor on a group post on social media.

● Name on event banner at Welcome Park.

● Name on website.

Good Neighbor Sponsor
$100

● Tagged as a sponsor on a group post on social media.

● Name on website

Fireworks Sponsor
$75

Help save the Crystal Frolics Fireworks! (If we do not raise enough money for a fireworks display, we will use your contribution to support other great events at the Frolics!) Thank you!

● Name on website

Fireworks Sponsor
$50

Help save the Crystal Frolics Fireworks! (If we do not raise enough money for a fireworks display, we will use your contribution to support other great events at the Frolics!) Thank you!

● Name on website

Fireworks Sponsor
$25

Help save the Crystal Frolics Fireworks! (If we do not raise enough money for a fireworks display, we will use your contribution to support other great events at the Frolics!) Thank you!

● Name on website

Fireworks Sponsor
$10

Help save the Crystal Frolics Fireworks! (If we do not raise enough money for a fireworks display, we will use your contribution to support other great events at the Frolics!) Thank you!

● Name on website

Fireworks Sponsor
$5

Help save the Crystal Frolics Fireworks! (If we do not raise enough money for a fireworks display, we will use your contribution to support other great events at the Frolics!) Thank you!

● Name on website

Add a donation for Crystal Frolics Inc.

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