2026 CSA is a SNAP Program

Enjoy a share of the farm's bounty -- everything from arugula to zucchini! Eat like a farmer for 23 weeks. The Sponsored Share program uses support from funders to make shares available to low-income families in our community.





As a CSA is a SNAP member, you get a 50% off discount on your weekly CSA membership. As a Whole Share CSA is a SNAP member, you are committing to paying $23.50 per week with your SNAP benefits.





Whole shares include 10 units per pickup (an average of 10-20 lbs of food). A "unit" could be 1 head lettuce, 1 lb kale, 1 melon, 2 leeks, 2 lbs potatoes, 3 lbs zucchini. This share includes Pick Your Own.

This full season share runs 23 weeks from early June to early November. Exact dates will be confirmed at the end of May based on the growing conditions.

This share is only available to those that have be pre-approved by The Poughkeepsie Farm Project to receive a sponsored share. If you have not received this link directly from a PFP administrator you are not yet eligible for a sponsored share and your order will not be completed.

Choose your pickup day:

Tuesdays 2:30-6:00 @ PFP

Saturdays 9am-noon @ PFP

When applying you should have also selected your level of contribution for the share its self, and whether you prefer to make this contribution up-front or on a weekly basis.

Thanks for joining us!

This $5 membership secures your spot in the program If you cannot afford to pay the $5 membership or would like to pay with cash at your first pick up instead then please use the discount code: FIVEOFF at checkout.