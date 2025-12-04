2026 CSA is a SNAP Program

Offered by
Enjoy a share of the farm's bounty -- everything from arugula to zucchini! Eat like a farmer for 23 weeks. The Sponsored Share program uses support from funders to make shares available to low-income families in our community.
As a CSA is a SNAP member, you get a 50% off discount on your weekly CSA membership. As a Whole Share CSA is a SNAP member, you are committing to paying $23.50 per week with your SNAP benefits.
Whole shares include 10 units per pickup (an average of 10-20 lbs of food). A "unit" could be 1 head lettuce, 1 lb kale, 1 melon, 2 leeks, 2 lbs potatoes, 3 lbs zucchini. This share includes Pick Your Own.
This full season share runs 23 weeks from early June to early November. Exact dates will be confirmed at the end of May based on the growing conditions.
Choose your pickup day:
When applying you should have also selected your level of contribution for the share its self, and whether you prefer to make this contribution up-front or on a weekly basis.
Thanks for joining us!
This $5 membership secures your spot in the program If you cannot afford to pay the $5 membership or would like to pay with cash at your first pick up instead then please use the discount code: FIVEOFF at checkout.
Enjoy a share of the farm's bounty -- everything from arugula to zucchini! Eat like a farmer for 23 weeks. The Sponsored Share program uses support from funders to make shares available to low-income families in our community.
As a CSA is a SNAP member, you get a 50% off discount on your weekly CSA membership. As a Half Share CSA is a SNAP member, you are committing to paying $14 per week with your SNAP benefits.
Whole shares include 10 units per pickup (an average of 10-20 lbs of food). A "unit" could be 1 head lettuce, 1 lb kale, 1 melon, 2 leeks, 2 lbs potatoes, 3 lbs zucchini. This share includes Pick Your Own.
This full season share runs 23 weeks from early June to early November. Exact dates will be confirmed at the end of May based on the growing conditions.
Choose your pickup day:
When applying you should have also selected your level of contribution for the share its self, and whether you prefer to make this contribution up-front or on a weekly basis.
Thanks for joining us!
This $5 membership secures your spot in the program If you cannot afford to pay the $5 membership or would like to pay with cash at your first pick up instead then please use the discount code: FIVEOFF at checkout.
