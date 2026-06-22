2026 CSA: July-Nov Add On Shares

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About this shop
One dozen a week from Titusville every week from July to November. Starts on Week 5 and runs through the last CSA distribution.
1 block of cheese each week for 19 weeks
VARIETIES:
Nimbus- devastatingly delicious triple cream
Stella Vallis- tomme style, raw milk cheese
Alpage- nutty, buttery gruyere style cheese
Chaseholm Camembert- classic and creamy bloomy rind
Moonlight- an ashed cheve style cheese, with light youthful flavor
Farmer's Cheese- simple, spreadable fresh cheese
Plus more from other local creameries.
A variation of microgreens between 1.5-2 ounces each pick up that rotates seasonally with harvest that includes a mix of brassicas, radishes, and herbs from July to November. All produce is harvested and delivered fresh within 24 hours.
This Mushroom Share is from our friends at SugarShack Mushrooms! Varieties include mostly oyster and shiitake with some lions mane from July-Nov.
Enjoy weekly yogurt from Chaseholm Farm! This yogurt is delicious and so good to have on hand for breakfast or as an ingredient in many great recipes. Mostly plain with some maple.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!