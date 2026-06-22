A collage of circular images showcases various farm share options for July-November 2026, with a "Sold Out" berry share in the top left and a fruit share in the bottom right.
Poughkeepsie Farm Project

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Poughkeepsie Farm Project

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2026 CSA: July-Nov Add On Shares

Egg (19 weeks) item
Egg (19 weeks)
$152

One dozen a week from Titusville every week from July to November. Starts on Week 5 and runs through the last CSA distribution.

Cheese (19 weeks) item
Cheese (19 weeks)
$228

1 block of cheese each week for 19 weeks

VARIETIES:

Nimbus- devastatingly delicious triple cream

Stella Vallis- tomme style, raw milk cheese

Alpage- nutty, buttery gruyere style cheese

Chaseholm Camembert- classic and creamy bloomy rind

Moonlight- an ashed cheve style cheese, with light youthful flavor

Farmer's Cheese- simple, spreadable fresh cheese

Plus more from other local creameries.

Microgreens (19 weeks) item
Microgreens (19 weeks)
$114

A variation of microgreens between 1.5-2 ounces each pick up that rotates seasonally with harvest that includes a mix of brassicas, radishes, and herbs from July to November. All produce is harvested and delivered fresh within 24 hours.

Mushroom (19 weeks) item
Mushroom (19 weeks)
$158

This Mushroom Share is from our friends at SugarShack Mushrooms! Varieties include mostly oyster and shiitake with some lions mane from July-Nov.

Yogurt (19 weeks) item
Yogurt (19 weeks)
$152

Enjoy weekly yogurt from Chaseholm Farm! This yogurt is delicious and so good to have on hand for breakfast or as an ingredient in many great recipes. Mostly plain with some maple.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!