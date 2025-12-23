Central States District of the Barbershop Harmony Society

Hosted by

Central States District of the Barbershop Harmony Society

About this event

2026 CSD Spring Convention

6837 Nieman Rd

Shawnee, KS 66203, USA

Youth Competitor
$55

Ages 25 and under. Registration for those competing. All competitors must purchase this otherwise risk disqualification.

Youth Non-Competitor
$45

Ages 25 and under. Registration for those who are not competing in the contest.

Competitor
$90

Registration for those competing. All competitors must purchase this otherwise risk disqualification.

Non-Competitor
$80

Registration for those who are not competing in the contest.

Quartet/Chorus Coaching - Non-Competitor
$80

For each member of a quartet/chorus who has signed up for coaching and is not a competitor.

Harmony Platoon
$60

Registration for those participating in the Harmony Platoon to attend all contests and events. This registration does not enable you to compete in the district quartet or chorus contest.

Bundle - Competitor & Non-Competitor
$140

Includes a Competitor and a Non-Competitor registration at a reduced price.

Bundle - 2 Non-Competitor
$130

Includes 2 Non-Competitor registrations at a reduced price.

Single Event - Non-Competitor - Quartet Semi-Finals & Chorus
$40

A single event registration for non-competitors.

Single Event - Non-Competitor - Quartet Finals
$40

A single event registration for non-competitors.

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