2026 CSD Spring Convention

About this event
Ages 25 and under. Registration for those competing. All competitors must purchase this otherwise risk disqualification.
Ages 25 and under. Registration for those who are not competing in the contest.
Registration for those competing. All competitors must purchase this otherwise risk disqualification.
Registration for those who are not competing in the contest.
For each member of a quartet/chorus who has signed up for coaching and is not a competitor.
Registration for those participating in the Harmony Platoon to attend all contests and events. This registration does not enable you to compete in the district quartet or chorus contest.
Includes a Competitor and a Non-Competitor registration at a reduced price.
Includes 2 Non-Competitor registrations at a reduced price.
A single event registration for non-competitors.
A single event registration for non-competitors.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!