2026 CTF NorCal Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.
Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.
Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.
Note: Golden Eagle Packages ARE NOT INCLUDED.
Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.
Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.
Bring the WOW factor to the tournament by sponsoring the innovative Drone Drive! The experienced flight crew will have the drone fly one golf ball for each team to the hole, and the team has the opportunity to drop the ball in the hole. Your sponsorship covers up-front cost to bring this fundraiser to the tournament.
Bring the excitement to the fairway with our Pro Long Drive experience! Your sponsorship covers a professional long-drive golfer who will launch jaw-dropping tee shots for players during the tournament. Participants get the rare advantage of starting their hole with a pro-driven ball -- but can they finish it? This crowd-favorite feature adds energy, entertainment, and friendly competition to the course while showcasing your company as a premier supporter of the event.
This perennial player favorite is an on-course fun-raiser for CTF that lets players use an air cannon with a special ball to try to hit the green.
Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.
Included with Legacy and Sustaining+ Memberships, and Diamond and Platinum Sponsorships.
We need your help during registration and on the golf course! Morning and afternoon 4-hour shifts, breakfast and lunch included! Option to be a Hole-in-One witness, registration desk volunteer, Bazooka volunteer, set-up for reception and more!
Please provide your volunteer preferences including shift you are available, you can choose two if you would like to help out the whole day. We will provide volunteers breakfast and/or dinner at the 19th Hole Reception.
Shifts:
$
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