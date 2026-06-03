California Transportation Foundation

Hosted by

California Transportation Foundation

About this event

2026 CTF NorCal Charity Golf Tournament

1600 Atlas Peak Rd

Napa, CA 94558, USA

Diamond Sponsor (Both Tournaments)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Company representative participates in welcome program at BOTH tournaments
  • Up to sixteen (16) player entries (2 foursomes at BOTH tournaments)
  • Table and chair at tee box at BOTH tournaments (first pick of hole assignment) 
  • Listed as presenting sponsor with company logo featured on event program, on-site signage at welcome and 19th hole reception at BOTH tournaments
  • Company promoted as presenting sponsor on CTF homepage, event website, promotional emails and social media posts for BOTH tournaments
  • Logo on solo slide in slideshow at 19th hole reception for BOTH tournaments 
  • Opportunity to provide swag for golfer goodie bags at BOTH tournaments
  • Company acknowledged from the podium during welcome and 19th hole reception at BOTH tournaments
  • On-course and reception banner placement (as provided by sponsor) at BOTH tournaments
  • Golden Eagle Package for all players (2 drink tickets, mulligan, all on-course contests)

Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.

Platinum Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Up to eight (8) player entries (1 foursome at each tournament) including breakfast and awards reception.
  • Company name featured on event program and signage at BOTH tournaments
  • Logo on solo slide in slideshow at awards reception at BOTH tournaments
  • Company promoted as sponsor on event website, promotional emails and social media posts for BOTH tournaments
  • Opportunity to provide swag for golfer goodie bags at BOTH tournaments
  • Company acknowledged from the podium at awards reception at BOTH tournaments
  • Golden Eagle Package for all players (2 drink tickets, mulligan, all on-course contests

Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.

Gold Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Four Player entries (1 foursome) including breakfast and awards reception
  • Company logo on signage at one tee box (CTF-assigned)
  • Company Logo featured on event program, signage, and sponsor slide show 
  • Company promoted as sponsor on event website, promotional emails and social media posts
  • Company acknowledged from podium at awards reception

Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.

Silver Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Two (2) player entries including breakfast and awards reception
  • Company Logo featured on event program, signage, and sponsor slide show 
  • Company promoted as sponsor on event website, promotional emails and social media posts
  • Company logo on signage at one green
  • Company acknowledged from podium at awards reception

Note: Golden Eagle Packages ARE NOT INCLUDED.


Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.

19th Hole Awards Reception Host
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company name on centerpiece signage at reception 
  • Company logo listed as 19th hole host on signage at reception
  • Company logo featured on event program, signage, and sponsor slide show
  • Company promoted as sponsor on event website, promotional emails and social media posts
  • Company acknowledged from podium at 19th hole reception
  • Two (2) player entries including breakfast and reception

Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.

Drone Drive Sponsorship
$3,000

Bring the WOW factor to the tournament by sponsoring the innovative Drone Drive! The experienced flight crew will have the drone fly one golf ball for each team to the hole, and the team has the opportunity to drop the ball in the hole. Your sponsorship covers up-front cost to bring this fundraiser to the tournament.

  • Table and chair, signage as tee sponsor at Drone Drive hole
  • Company logo on Drone Landing Mat
  • Company logo featured on event program, signage, and sponsor slide show
  • Company promoted as sponsor on event website, promotional emails and social media posts
  • Company acknowledged from podium at 19th hole reception
  • One (1) player entry with breakfast and reception
Drink Sponsor
$2,500
  • Company signage with logo on drink cart on the course
  • Cocktail napkins with your company logo at 19th hole reception
  • Company name printed on drink tickets
  • Table and Chair at 1 tee box (CTF-selected)
  • Company listed as sponsor in event program and awards reception slide show
  • One (1) player entry with breakfast and reception
Breakfast Buffet Host
$2,500
  • Company logo listed as breakfast buffet host at breakfast buffet
  • Company logo labels on burritos
  • Company listed as sponsor in event program and awards reception slide show
  • One (1) player entry with breakfast and reception
Pro Long Drive Sponsor
$2,250

Bring the excitement to the fairway with our Pro Long Drive experience! Your sponsorship covers a professional long-drive golfer who will launch jaw-dropping tee shots for players during the tournament. Participants get the rare advantage of starting their hole with a pro-driven ball -- but can they finish it? This crowd-favorite feature adds energy, entertainment, and friendly competition to the course while showcasing your company as a premier supporter of the event.

  • Table, chair and non-player registration with signage at tee box on Pro Long Drive hole
  • Company logo on signage at Pro Long Drive hole
  • Company listed as sponsor in event program and awards reception slide show
  • One (1) player entry with breakfast and reception
Golfball Bazooka Sponsor
$1,500

This perennial player favorite is an on-course fun-raiser for CTF that lets players use an air cannon with a special ball to try to hit the green.

  • Table, chair and non-player registration with signage at tee box on bazooka hole
  • Company logo on signage and drink barrel at bazooka hole
  • Company listed as sponsor in event program and awards reception slide show
  • One (1) player entry with breakfast and reception
Tee Sponsor
$500
  • Table, chair and non-player registration with signage at tee box for 1 hole (CTF-selected)
  • Company listed as sponsor in event program and awards reception slide show


Green Sign Sponsor
$500
  • Logo on sign placed on green for 1 hole (CTF-selected)
  • Company listed as sponsor in event program and awards reception slide show
Individual Golfer
$300
  • One (1) player entry with breakfast and awards reception
Foursome Registration
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Four (4) players with breakfast and awards reception

Don't have all of your golfer details yet? Ask CTF staff for a discount code to register players after purchase. Email [email protected] for information.

Golden Eagle Package ADD-ON
$100

Included with Legacy and Sustaining+ Memberships, and Diamond and Platinum Sponsorships.

  • Package includes 10 raffle tickets, Long Drive Contest, Closest to the Pin Contest, Putting Contest, 2 mulligans, and 2 drink tickets.
  • Enter quantities of 1 to 4 depending on players registering.
On-Course Fundraising ADD-ON
$150
  • Participate in CTF on-course fundraisers for one package price.
  • Enter quantities of 1 to 4 depending on players registering.
Full Monty ADD-ON
$250
  • Includes everything in Golden Eagle Package AND all on-course fundraisers
  • Enter quantities of 1 to 4 depending on players registering.
Volunteer
Free

We need your help during registration and on the golf course! Morning and afternoon 4-hour shifts, breakfast and lunch included! Option to be a Hole-in-One witness, registration desk volunteer, Bazooka volunteer, set-up for reception and more!


Please provide your volunteer preferences including shift you are available, you can choose two if you would like to help out the whole day. We will provide volunteers breakfast and/or dinner at the 19th Hole Reception.


Shifts:

  • Volunteer Morning Shift at Registration: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    Start time 7 a.m. set-up, 8 a.m. registration opens and ends at 9 a.m. We need help checking in golfers, selling raffle tickets and auction entries, and setting up the auction area.
  • Afternoon on the Course Shift: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Options to help on the course selling entries for Golf Ball Bazooka, Beat the Pro, and raffle tickets.
Add a donation for California Transportation Foundation

$

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