2026 CTF SoCal Charity Golf Tournament

We need your help during registration and on the golf course! Morning and afternoon 4-hour shifts, breakfast and lunch included! Option to be a Hole-in-One witness, registration desk volunteer, Bazooka volunteer, set-up for reception and more!





Please provide your volunteer preferences including shift you are available, you can choose two if you would like to help out the whole day. We will provide volunteers breakfast and/or dinner at the 19th Hole Reception.





Shifts: