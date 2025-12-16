2026 CTX Chiefs Sponsorship

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About this event
One Star ($100)
• Your company name will appear on our web site at www.ctxchiefs.org with a hyperlink to your company’s web site.
Two Star ($300)
• All the privileges of the One-Star Package as well as:
• Your company’s logo and/or name will appear in our annual player program.
Three Star ($500)
• All the privileges of the Two-Star Package as well as:
• Your business will be recognized on a banner or sign which will be displayed at each home game played at our athletic field.
• Your company will be given a sponsorship plaque thanking you for your support.
Four Star ($1000)
• All the privileges of the Three-Star Package as well as:
• Your company is allowed to distribute promotional material at our home games.
• Your company will be promoted on our social media
• You will be invited to attend our End of Season Award Ceremony.
Five Star (Above $1500)
• All the privileges of the Four-Star Package as well as:
• Your company will receive special recognition and set up information booths at all KCCYSA events.
• Your company promoted during four livestreamed events.
Deputy Chief Sponsorship ($2500)
• All the privileges of the Five-Star Package as well as:
• Your company logo will be placed on athlete practice shirts or shorts.
• Your company promoted during all livestreamed events.
Chief Level Sponsorship ($5000 or more)
• All the privileges of the Five Star Package as well as:
• Your company logo will be placed on jerseys of one team and all volunteer apparel.
No Amount is too small and all are appreciated!
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