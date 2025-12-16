CTX Youth Alliance

Hosted by

CTX Youth Alliance

About this event

2026 CTX Chiefs Sponsorship

Central Texas

TX, USA

One Star item
One Star
$100

One Star ($100)

• Your company name will appear on our web site at www.ctxchiefs.org with a hyperlink to your company’s web site.

Two Star item
Two Star
$300

Two Star ($300)

• All the privileges of the One-Star Package as well as:

• Your company’s logo and/or name will appear in our annual player program.

Three Star item
Three Star
$500

Three Star ($500)

• All the privileges of the Two-Star Package as well as:

• Your business will be recognized on a banner or sign which will be displayed at each home game played at our athletic field.

• Your company will be given a sponsorship plaque thanking you for your support.

Four Star item
Four Star
$1,000

Four Star ($1000)

• All the privileges of the Three-Star Package as well as:

• Your company is allowed to distribute promotional material at our home games.

• Your company will be promoted on our social media

• You will be invited to attend our End of Season Award Ceremony.

Five-Star item
Five-Star
$1,500

Five Star (Above $1500)

• All the privileges of the Four-Star Package as well as:

• Your company will receive special recognition and set up information booths at all KCCYSA events.

• Your company promoted during four livestreamed events.

Deputy Chief Level item
Deputy Chief Level
$2,500

Deputy Chief Sponsorship ($2500)

• All the privileges of the Five-Star Package as well as:

• Your company logo will be placed on athlete practice shirts or shorts.

• Your company promoted during all livestreamed events.

Chief Level item
Chief Level
$5,000

Chief Level Sponsorship ($5000 or more)

• All the privileges of the Five Star Package as well as:

• Your company logo will be placed on jerseys of one team and all volunteer apparel.

General Donation item
General Donation
Pay what you can

No Amount is too small and all are appreciated!

Add a donation for CTX Youth Alliance

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