Cub Scout Pack 143

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Cub Scout Pack 143

About this shop

Cub Scout Pack 143's Flower Shop

Begonia Hanging Basket item
Begonia Hanging Basket
$30

Light Preference: Shade
Size: 11" pot

Geranium Hanging Basket item
Geranium Hanging Basket
$30

Light Preference: Full sun
Size: 11" pot

Petunia Hanging Basket item
Petunia Hanging Basket
$30

Light Preference: Full Sun
Size: 11" pot

Colorful Mixed Annual Hanging Basket item
Colorful Mixed Annual Hanging Basket
$30

Light Preference: Partial Sun
Size: 11" pot

Flowering Geranium item
Flowering Geranium
$12

Light Preference: Partial Sun
Size: 4.3" pot
Colors: Red, White, or Pink

Flowering Annuals item
Flowering Annuals
$5

Light Preference: Mixed depending on the assortment
Size: 4" Pot

Assortment may include: marigold, impatiens, begonia, verbena, salvia, cosmos, & others.


*All annuals come assorted and availability will be determined by first come first serve on pickup day. Come early to get your pick of annuals*

Garden Edible Herbs item
Garden Edible Herbs
$7

Size: 4" pots
Available Herbs: Sweet Basil, Parsley, Dill, Oregano, Chives, Thyme, Rosemary, Cilantro

Garden Edible Vegetables item
Garden Edible Vegetables
$5

Size: 4" pots
Available Vegetables:

  • Tomatoes: Slicing Better Boy, Cherry Sweet 100, or Italian Roma
  • Peppers: Sweet Bell, Sweet Banana, Hot Jalapeno
4 plant market packs item
4 plant market packs
$7

Each pack comes with 4 of the same plant.
Size: 2" per plant
Varieties:

  • Red Wax Begonias for Sun or Shade: Green Leaves, or Dark Leaves
  • French Dwarf Marigolds for Sun: Yellow, Mixed Colors
  • Impatiens for Shade: Red, White, Mixed Colors
  • Tomatoes for Sun: Red Slicing Better Boy
Perennial quart pots item
Perennial quart pots
$12

Each pot contains a single plant, and may or may not be in bloom at the time of delivery depending on the variety.


Size: 1 quart or 4.5"

Varieties:

  • Coreopsis
  • Rudbeckia "Black-Eyed-Susan"
  • Echinacea, Coneflower: Rosy Purple, White
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