Cub Scout Pack 143's Flower Shop

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Light Preference: Shade
Size: 11" pot
Light Preference: Full sun
Size: 11" pot
Light Preference: Full Sun
Size: 11" pot
Light Preference: Partial Sun
Size: 11" pot
Light Preference: Partial Sun
Size: 4.3" pot
Colors: Red, White, or Pink
Light Preference: Mixed depending on the assortment
Size: 4" Pot
Assortment may include: marigold, impatiens, begonia, verbena, salvia, cosmos, & others.
*All annuals come assorted and availability will be determined by first come first serve on pickup day. Come early to get your pick of annuals*
Size: 4" pots
Available Herbs: Sweet Basil, Parsley, Dill, Oregano, Chives, Thyme, Rosemary, Cilantro
Size: 4" pots
Available Vegetables:
Each pack comes with 4 of the same plant.
Size: 2" per plant
Varieties:
Each pot contains a single plant, and may or may not be in bloom at the time of delivery depending on the variety.
Size: 1 quart or 4.5"
Varieties:
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