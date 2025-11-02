2026 Cub Scout Tree/Bottle Recycling Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
A suggested charitable contribution of $15 towards Pack 503 is greatly appreciated.
We will pick up, and properly dispose of your Christmas Tree on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Please place your items near the curb by 9am.
We will pick up cans and bottles between 9am - 1pm on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Please place your items near the curb by 9am.
A suggested charitable contribution of $15 towards Pack 503 is greatly appreciated.
You may bring your Christmas Tree to tWilliam Knight Elementary School between 9am - 1pm on Saturday, January 3, 2026, and we will properly dispose of it for you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!