2026 Cub Scout Tree/Bottle Recycling Fundraiser

501 N Grant St

Canby, OR 97013, USA

PICK UP: Tree (Credit Card)
$15

A suggested charitable contribution of $15 towards Pack 503 is greatly appreciated.
We will pick up, and properly dispose of your Christmas Tree on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Please place your items near the curb by 9am.

PICK UP: Cans & Bottles
Free

We will pick up cans and bottles between 9am - 1pm on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Please place your items near the curb by 9am.

DROP OFF: Tree
You may bring your Christmas Tree to tWilliam Knight Elementary School between 9am - 1pm on Saturday, January 3, 2026, and we will properly dispose of it for you.

