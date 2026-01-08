2026 Culinary Challenge

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About this event
General Admission Seating- Food sampling and non-alcoholic beverage
Tickets for 2 with Reserved Seating, recognition in the Culinary Challenge and Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival events programs, and Facebook/social media recognition for your sponsorship.
Tickets for 4 with Reserved Seating, recognition in the Culinary Challenge and Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival events programs, and Facebook/social media recognition for your sponsorship.
Tickets for 6 with Reserved Seating, recognition within the Culinary Challenge event program for your Group Table
Tickets for 6 with Reserved Seating, recognition in the Culinary Challenge and Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival events programs, and Facebook/social media recognition for your sponsorship.
Tickets for 8 with Reserved Seating, recognition in the Culinary Challenge and Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival events programs, Festival Opening Ceremony Ribbon Cutting, and Facebook/social media recognition for your sponsorship.
Become a Sponsor even if you are unable to attend! This provides recognition in the Culinary Challenge and Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival event programs, and Facebook/social media recognition for your sponsorship.
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