Ohio Arts and Crafts Foundation

Hosted by

Ohio Arts and Crafts Foundation

About this event

2026 Culinary Challenge

60755 Southgate Rd

Byesville, OH 43723, USA

Individual Ticket
$35

General Admission Seating- Food sampling and non-alcoholic beverage

Reveler Sponsorship - Table for 2
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tickets for 2 with Reserved Seating, recognition in the Culinary Challenge and Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival events programs, and Facebook/social media recognition for your sponsorship.

Jazz Sponsorship - Table for 4
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Tickets for 4 with Reserved Seating, recognition in the Culinary Challenge and Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival events programs, and Facebook/social media recognition for your sponsorship.

Table Sponsorship - Table for 6
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Tickets for 6 with Reserved Seating, recognition within the Culinary Challenge event program for your Group Table

Parade Sponsorship - Table for 6
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Tickets for 6 with Reserved Seating, recognition in the Culinary Challenge and Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival events programs, and Facebook/social media recognition for your sponsorship.

Big Easy Sponsorship - Table for 8
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets for 8 with Reserved Seating, recognition in the Culinary Challenge and Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival events programs, Festival Opening Ceremony Ribbon Cutting, and Facebook/social media recognition for your sponsorship.


Event Sponsor
$150

Become a Sponsor even if you are unable to attend! This provides recognition in the Culinary Challenge and Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival event programs, and Facebook/social media recognition for your sponsorship.

Add a donation for Ohio Arts and Crafts Foundation

$

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