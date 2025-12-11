2026 Cultural Studies Association (CSA) Annual Conference: Oppositions

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About this event
Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.
The cost for an Institutional Membership is $350 annually.
There are several benefits that come with Institutional Membership:
If you have any questions about institutional membership, or if there are additional benefits you'd like to see us offer, please contact our Administrative Manager at [email protected] to enroll.
Full Page Conference Advertisement
8.5 x 11 inches.
JPEG format preferred.
Black and White or Color available.
Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.
Half Page Conference Advertisement
4.25 x 5.5 inches.
JPEG format preferred.
Black and White or Color available.
Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.
Please note, proof of student status will be required for those choosing the student option for both membership and registration. CSA membership is a rolling membership, and based on anniversary. The membership renewals are due on the anniversary date of the individual joining the association. Only one conference registration is permitted per membership year.
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