2026 Cultural Studies Association (CSA) Annual Conference: Oppositions

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The cost for an Institutional Membership is $350 annually.

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There are several benefits that come with Institutional Membership:

Listing your program in our annual conference program and our online member directory.

Hosting or sponsoring events at our annual conference.

One complimentary full page advertisement for your program or events in the annual conference program.

Institutional members can use their included conference registrations for either 2 faculty + 1 student OR 1 faculty + 2 students





If you have any questions about institutional membership, or if there are additional benefits you'd like to see us offer, please contact our Administrative Manager at [email protected] to enroll.​