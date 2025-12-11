Cultural Studies Association

Hosted by

Cultural Studies Association

About this event

2026 Cultural Studies Association (CSA) Annual Conference: Oppositions

Institutional Membership
$350

Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.


The cost for an Institutional Membership is $350 annually. 
​​
There are several benefits that come with Institutional Membership:

  • Listing your program in our annual conference program and our online member directory.
  • Hosting or sponsoring events at our annual conference.
  • One complimentary full page advertisement for your program or events in the annual conference program.
  • Institutional members can use their included conference registrations for either 2 faculty + 1 student OR 1 faculty + 2 students


If you have any questions about institutional membership, or if there are additional benefits you'd like to see us offer, please contact our Administrative Manager at [email protected] to enroll.​

Advertising: Full Page
$150

Full Page Conference Advertisement
8.5 x 11 inches.
JPEG format preferred.
Black and White or Color available.


Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.

Advertising: Half Page
$75

Half Page Conference Advertisement
4.25 x 5.5 inches.
JPEG format preferred.
Black and White or Color available.


Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.

Income level $80K and above
$225

Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.

Income level up to $80K
$200

Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.

Income level up to $60K
$175

Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.

Income level up to $40K / Retired
$150

Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.

Verified Student
$100

Zeffy is 100% free for non-profits and offer a "tip" system to support their platform. Please double check your total with the suggested amount and change it manually if you do not wish to "tip" their platform.


Please note, proof of student status will be required for those choosing the student option for both membership and registration. CSA membership is a rolling membership, and based on anniversary. The membership renewals are due on the anniversary date of the individual joining the association. Only one conference registration is permitted per membership year. 

Add a donation for Cultural Studies Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!