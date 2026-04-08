2026 CUPA-HR AZ Annual Conference

Logo on Arizona CUPA-HR website, logo on signage and in program, copy of conference attendee list with email addresses, conference registration for up to 2 attendees, table to display materials and provide giveaways at the vendor trade show, 5 minutes to introduce yourself, company, and products or services during a general session, pre-conference networking mixer registration for up to 2 attendees, logo on signage for afternoon refreshments and pre-conference networking mixer, sponsor 2 conference scholarships, and registration for up to 2 attendees for all 2026 professional development webinars. CAUTION - this website will automatically request a donation to Zeffy. You need to change the donation to 0 if you prefer not to donate