CUPA-HR Lone Star Chapter

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CUPA-HR Lone Star Chapter

2026 CUPA-HR Lone Star Sponsorship Form

Silver Level Sponsorship
$500

The Silver Sponsorship level provides foundational visibility and an active on-site presence at the LS CUPA-HR conference.


Silver Sponsors receive:

  • Logo placement on the Corporate Partner page of the LS CUPA-HR website
  • Logo recognition in the event program and at attendee tables
  • Logo placement on LS CUPA-HR social media platforms
  • Table in the designated vendor display area
  • Opportunity to provide a branded give-away
  • May bring a door prizes
  • Two complimentary conference registrations

Silver Sponsorship offers a cost-effective way to demonstrate support for higher education HR professionals while maintaining visible engagement at the conference.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes everything at the Silver level, plus:

  • Introduction as an “Annual Corporate Partner” at Lone Star CUPA-HR events
  • Opportunity to provide a brief address during the conference
  • Corporate logo with link included in event registration materials
  • Opportunity to send one pre- and one post-conference email (content approved in advance)
  • Conference participant list (Name and Position)

Gold Sponsorship expands your visibility and provides structured opportunities for direct engagement with attendees.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Includes everything at the Gold level, plus:

  • Opportunity to provide a speaker during the partnership year
  • Opportunity to partner with specific conference events
  • Conference participant list (Name, Email, and Position)
  • Main page logo placement on the Lone Star CUPA-HR website
  • Three complimentary conference registrations

Platinum Sponsorship provides the highest level of visibility, access, and engagement with LS CUPA-HR members throughout the year.

Lunch & Learn Opportunities
$100

Sponsors are invited to one of our virtual Lunch & Learn sessions. Sponsorship includes the option to introduce or provide a speaker, and to include your company name and logo in all communication for the session. Limited quantity, available on a first-come first serve basis.

Breakfast Sponsorship
$900

Sponsors are invited to sponsor a breakfast station for our Summer conference. Sponsoring a food station allows a corporate partner to have additional advertising and a chance to further connect with our members. Corporate partners may provide one sign with their company logo to present on the table, and business cards. This will be a first come first serve opportunity.

Lunch Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsors are invited to sponsor a lunch station for our Summer conference. Sponsoring a food station allows a corporate partner to have additional advertising and a chance to further connect with our members. Corporate partners may provide one sign with their company logo to present on the table, and business cards. This will be a first come first serve opportunity.

Snack Sponsorship
$800

Sponsors are invited to sponsor a snack station for our Summer conference. Sponsoring a food station allows a corporate partner to have additional advertising and a chance to further connect with our members. Corporate partners may provide one sign with their company logo to present on the table, and business cards. This will be a first come first serve opportunity.

Shirt Sponsorship
$500

As a Chapter Shirt Sponsor, your company logo will be featured on the official LS CUPA-HR conference shirt provided to attendees. This sponsorship offers high-visibility brand recognition during the conference and extends beyond the event as participants wear their shirts in their workplaces and professional communities.


Sponsorship includes:

  • Company logo prominently displayed on the official conference attendee shirt
  • Recognition as Chapter Shirt Sponsor during the conference
  • Acknowledgment in the event program and conference communications
  • Recognition on the LS CUPA-HR website as a Chapter Shirt Sponsor
  • This opportunity provides broad exposure and a visible association with the Lone Star CUPA-HR conference experience.
Conference Scholarships
$200

Support access and professional development by sponsoring a conference scholarship for an LS CUPA-HR member. Scholarship funds help offset registration costs for professionals who may not otherwise be able to attend, expanding participation and strengthening our chapter community.


Sponsorship includes:

  • Recognition as a Conference Scholarship Sponsor in the event program
  • Acknowledgment during the conference
  • Recognition on the LS CUPA-HR website
  • Option to receive confirmation of the scholarship recipient’s institution (if permitted)
  • Sponsors may fund multiple scholarships.
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