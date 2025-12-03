2026 CUPA-HR Lone Star Sponsorship Form

The Silver Sponsorship level provides foundational visibility and an active on-site presence at the LS CUPA-HR conference.





Silver Sponsors receive:

Logo placement on the Corporate Partner page of the LS CUPA-HR website

Logo recognition in the event program and at attendee tables

Logo placement on LS CUPA-HR social media platforms

Table in the designated vendor display area

Opportunity to provide a branded give-away

May bring a door prizes

Two complimentary conference registrations

Silver Sponsorship offers a cost-effective way to demonstrate support for higher education HR professionals while maintaining visible engagement at the conference.