2026 CUPA-HR Lone Star Sponsorship Form

The Silver Sponsorship level provides foundational visibility and an active on-site presence at the LS CUPA-HR conference.
Silver Sponsors receive:
Silver Sponsorship offers a cost-effective way to demonstrate support for higher education HR professionals while maintaining visible engagement at the conference.
Includes everything at the Silver level, plus:
Gold Sponsorship expands your visibility and provides structured opportunities for direct engagement with attendees.
Includes everything at the Gold level, plus:
Platinum Sponsorship provides the highest level of visibility, access, and engagement with LS CUPA-HR members throughout the year.
Sponsors are invited to one of our virtual Lunch & Learn sessions. Sponsorship includes the option to introduce or provide a speaker, and to include your company name and logo in all communication for the session. Limited quantity, available on a first-come first serve basis.
Sponsors are invited to sponsor a breakfast station for our Summer conference. Sponsoring a food station allows a corporate partner to have additional advertising and a chance to further connect with our members. Corporate partners may provide one sign with their company logo to present on the table, and business cards. This will be a first come first serve opportunity.
Sponsors are invited to sponsor a lunch station for our Summer conference. Sponsoring a food station allows a corporate partner to have additional advertising and a chance to further connect with our members. Corporate partners may provide one sign with their company logo to present on the table, and business cards. This will be a first come first serve opportunity.
Sponsors are invited to sponsor a snack station for our Summer conference. Sponsoring a food station allows a corporate partner to have additional advertising and a chance to further connect with our members. Corporate partners may provide one sign with their company logo to present on the table, and business cards. This will be a first come first serve opportunity.
As a Chapter Shirt Sponsor, your company logo will be featured on the official LS CUPA-HR conference shirt provided to attendees. This sponsorship offers high-visibility brand recognition during the conference and extends beyond the event as participants wear their shirts in their workplaces and professional communities.
Sponsorship includes:
Support access and professional development by sponsoring a conference scholarship for an LS CUPA-HR member. Scholarship funds help offset registration costs for professionals who may not otherwise be able to attend, expanding participation and strengthening our chapter community.
Sponsorship includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!