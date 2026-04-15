Chartiers Valley Soccer Boosters

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Chartiers Valley Soccer Boosters

About this event

2026 CV Boys Soccer Booster Dues

CVHS Booster Dues item
CVHS Booster Dues
$150

Season dues are used by the boosters to supplement fundraising efforts associated with apparel, away game meals, events, and other items for the team throughout the season. They are an integral portion of our budget. *Please note: You are also responsible for fulfilling your family's volunteering and fundraising obligations to the team.

CVHS Booster Dues Volunteer Buyout item
CVHS Booster Dues Volunteer Buyout
$500

If you choose to not assist with any volunteering or fundraising obligations, you may pay the buyout amount instead.

CVHS Boys Soccer Corporate Sponsorship item
CVHS Boys Soccer Corporate Sponsorship
$500

If you are paying for a corporate sponsorship on behalf of a player, please choose this option. We will send you a form requesting additional information.

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