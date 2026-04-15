2026 CV Boys Soccer Booster Dues

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About this event
Season dues are used by the boosters to supplement fundraising efforts associated with apparel, away game meals, events, and other items for the team throughout the season. They are an integral portion of our budget. *Please note: You are also responsible for fulfilling your family's volunteering and fundraising obligations to the team.
If you choose to not assist with any volunteering or fundraising obligations, you may pay the buyout amount instead.
If you are paying for a corporate sponsorship on behalf of a player, please choose this option. We will send you a form requesting additional information.
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