2026 CVCBA Awards Banquet

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The attendee will have their choice of entrée specified by name when the ticket is purchased. There can be no changes or substitutions the night of the banquet.
Each attendee will have their choice of entrée specified by name when the ticket is purchased. There can be no changes or substitutions the night of the banquet.
Each attendee will have their choice of entrée specified by name when the ticket is purchased. There can be no changes or substitutions the night of the banquet.
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