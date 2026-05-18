Chagrin Valley Community Builders Award Inc

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Chagrin Valley Community Builders Award Inc

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2026 CVCBA Awards Banquet

8745 Tanglewood Trail

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, USA

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$

General admission
$150

The attendee will have their choice of entrée specified by name when the ticket is purchased. There can be no changes or substitutions the night of the banquet.

Reserved Table of 8
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Each attendee will have their choice of entrée specified by name when the ticket is purchased. There can be no changes or substitutions the night of the banquet.

Reserved Table of 10
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Each attendee will have their choice of entrée specified by name when the ticket is purchased. There can be no changes or substitutions the night of the banquet.

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